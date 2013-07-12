GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The rally in Asian stocks showed signs of running out of puff on Friday, even after a record closing high on Wall Street, while the selloff in the dollar paused as market attention turned to major Chinese data due on Monday. * The U.S. dollar was quietly nursing its losses on Friday as the smoke cleared after a couple of sessions of wild action that left markets hoping for a bit of calm and consolidation. * U.S. crude oil futures had the steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday, retreating from a 15-month high as traders took profits on a three-week rally that upended price spreads and reshaped the forward market. * U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said a highly accommodative monetary policy was needed for the foreseeable future. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,676.06 (+1.98 pct) * NSE index 5,935.10 (+2.04 pct) * Rupee 59.6750/6850 per dollar (59.66/67) * 10-year bond yield 7.47 pct (7.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.47 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.80/7.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday extended its relaxation of the all-in-cost ceiling for issuers of external commercial debt until September 30, thus making it easier for banks and companies to raise overseas funds for several more months. * The Reserve Bank of India clarified to banks on Thursday that the period of availing trade credit for imports should be linked to the operating cycle and trade transaction period. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release May industrial output data at about 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT). * India will release consumer price index based inflation data on Friday, at about 1730 IST (1200 GMT). * India-Foreign reserves/Bank Lending data at 0530 GMT. * Reserve Bank of India deputy governors will the representatives of bonds and forex market associations as a part of their routine pre-policy discussions at 0630 GMT. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan will launch state-run IDBI Bank's inflation indexed bonds at 0830 IST. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will attend an event on banking and finance at 1130 IST. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * Power Grid Corp of India Ltd set a cut-off of 8.70 percent for its bonds and is likely to garner around 30 billion rupees ($500.17 million) from its bond sale, four dealers with direct knowledge of the deal said. * Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($50.02 million) in three-year bonds with a 1-year, 15-day put/call option at 8.36 percent, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal. * Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited bids on Thursday to raise at least 10 billion Indian rupees ($166.72 million) through issue of short-term commercial paper, a termsheet showed. The state-run company will issue commercial paper for 162 to 164 days or 343 days, the document showed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.16-19 60.19 60.32 60.17 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 11* $106.91 mln# Month-to-date** $174.09 mln Year-to-date** $13.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 10 -$66.39 mln Month-to-date -$1.31 bln Year-to-date -$2.51 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 11 Foreign Banks -8.59 mln Public Sector Banks 6.80 bln Private Sector Banks 14.26 bln Mutual Funds -9.30 bln Others -1.13 bln Primary Dealers -2.04 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 12 50065.00 SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 July 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 22 bids for 597.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 88.75 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 183.70 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.72 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)