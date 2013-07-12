GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The rally in Asian stocks showed signs of running out of
puff on Friday, even after a record closing high on Wall Street,
while the selloff in the dollar paused as market attention
turned to major Chinese data due on Monday.
* The U.S. dollar was quietly nursing its losses on Friday
as the smoke cleared after a couple of sessions of wild action
that left markets hoping for a bit of calm and
consolidation.
* U.S. crude oil futures had the steepest fall in three
weeks on Thursday, retreating from a 15-month high as traders
took profits on a three-week rally that upended price spreads
and reshaped the forward market.
* U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said a highly accommodative
monetary policy was needed for the foreseeable future.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,676.06 (+1.98 pct)
* NSE index 5,935.10 (+2.04 pct)
* Rupee 59.6750/6850 per dollar (59.66/67)
* 10-year bond yield 7.47 pct (7.52 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.47 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.47 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.80/7.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday extended its
relaxation of the all-in-cost ceiling for issuers of external
commercial debt until September 30, thus making it easier for
banks and companies to raise overseas funds for several more
months.
* The Reserve Bank of India clarified to banks on Thursday
that the period of availing trade credit for imports should be
linked to the operating cycle and trade transaction period.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release May industrial output data at about
5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT).
* India will release consumer price index based inflation
data on Friday, at about 1730 IST (1200 GMT).
* India-Foreign reserves/Bank Lending data at 0530 GMT.
* Reserve Bank of India deputy governors will the
representatives of bonds and forex market associations as a part
of their routine pre-policy discussions at 0630 GMT.
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan will
launch state-run IDBI Bank's inflation indexed bonds at 0830
IST.
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty
will attend an event on banking and finance at 1130 IST.
MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS
* Power Grid Corp of India Ltd set a cut-off of
8.70 percent for its bonds and is likely to garner around 30
billion rupees ($500.17 million) from its bond sale, four
dealers with direct knowledge of the deal said.
* Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) plans to
raise 3 billion rupees ($50.02 million) in three-year bonds with
a 1-year, 15-day put/call option at 8.36 percent, said a source
with direct knowledge of the deal.
* Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited bids on
Thursday to raise at least 10 billion Indian rupees ($166.72
million) through issue of short-term commercial paper, a
termsheet showed. The state-run company will issue commercial
paper for 162 to 164 days or 343 days, the document showed.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.16-19 60.19 60.32 60.17 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 11* $106.91 mln#
Month-to-date** $174.09 mln
Year-to-date** $13.67 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 11 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.70 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
July 10 -$66.39 mln
Month-to-date -$1.31 bln
Year-to-date -$2.51 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 11 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 11
Foreign Banks -8.59 mln
Public Sector Banks 6.80 bln
Private Sector Banks 14.26 bln
Mutual Funds -9.30 bln
Others -1.13 bln
Primary Dealers -2.04 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 12 50065.00
SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07
(20 States)
6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 July 12
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 22 bids for 597.25 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 88.75
billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 183.70 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.72
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)