GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were flat on Monday even after another robust performance on Wall Street, while commodities and major currencies were subdued as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of fresh economic data from China. * The U.S. dollar was marking time early Monday as investors tensed for key Chinese economic data that could well set the near term course for Asian currencies and the Australian dollar. * Oil rebounded on Friday, led by the biggest surge in gasoline futures this year as a string of refinery outages stoked concerns about fuel supplies in the heart of the U.S. summer driving season. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Friday on profit-taking and pre-weekend position-squaring, following a rebound in the bond market spurred by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's assurance earlier in the week that a highly accommodative monetary policy was needed for the foreseeable future. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,958.47(+1.44 pct) * NSE index 6,009 (+1.25 pct) * Rupee 59.56/57 per dollar (59.6750/6850) * 10-year bond yield 7.54 pct (7.47 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.49 pct (7.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.49 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise drop in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation, adding to the central bank's challenge of reviving the economy and supporting the rupee. * Indian Hindu nationalist leader and possible prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi triggered an uproar on Friday over a remark he made in an interview about deadly communal riots in Gujarat state in 2002. * The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked banks to strictly adhere to customer identification and anti money laundering rules for walk-in customers when selling insurance, mutual fund, gold and any other products above 50,000 rupees ($840). * U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman urged India on Thursday to reverse course on policies that he said discriminated against American companies and were fraying relations between the world's two largest democracies. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly WPI inflation data for June on Monday, at about 11.30 IST (6.00 GMT). * Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of India's plan panel will speak at an event on Monday at 9.30 IST (4.00 GMT), organised by India Private Equity and Venture Capital Association. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will first speak on inclusive growth at an arts, science and commerce college and later at a management institute at about 0430 GMT. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * Citigroup, HSBC, JM Financial, SBI Capital and UBS have been hired to manage the government's 54 billion rupees ($900 mln) sale of a stake in Indian Oil Corp. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.29-32 60.46 60.48 60.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 12* $108.19 mln# Month-to-date** -$46.10 mln Year-to-date** $13.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 11 -$99.53 mln Month-to-date -$1.41 bln Year-to-date -$2.61 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 12 Foreign Banks -11.96 mln Public Sector Banks 13.70 bln Private Sector Banks -20.01 bln Mutual Funds 24.43 bln Others 9.78 bln Primary Dealers -15.94 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 16 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 15561.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbill 120 July 17 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted total 39 repo bids for 773 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 6.60 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 214.63 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.55 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)