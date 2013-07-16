GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, taking their cue
from U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth
backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off
reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.
* The dollar held on to a moderate recovery path on Tuesday,
with investors sticking to the view that the Federal Reserve is
still likely to be the first among major central banks to move
away from ultra-loose monetary policy.
* Crude oil futures edged up slightly on Monday in thin
trade, reversing earlier losses, as the market digested mixed
economic and industry data from the United States and China, the
world's biggest oil consumers.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose Monday as
weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth led to expectations of
disappointing second-quarter economic growth and raised bets the
Federal Reserve might stick its current rate of bond-purchase
stimulus.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,034.48 (+0.38 pct)
* NSE index 6,030.80 (+0.36 pct)
* Rupee 59.89/90 per dollar (59.56/57)
* 10-year bond yield 7.55 pct (7.54 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.49 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.53 pct)
* Call money 7.15/7.25 pct (7.10/7.20 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on
Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and
making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central
bank.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister Chidambaram is speaking at private equity
event at 0400 GMT.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press
conference at 0900 IST (0330 GMT) in Jaipur.
MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS
* An offshore subsidiary of Hinduja Group-owned Gulf Oil
Corp has raised a $300 mln seven-year borrowing. The facility is
backed with a similar sized standby letter of credit, which,
like the loan, also matures on November 15 2019.
* The Indian Government has appointed IDBI Capital to manage
the 4.9 bln rupees ($83 mln) offer for sale in India Tourism
Development Corp.
* Engineers India has filed the draft prospectus for its 4.7
bln rupees follow-on offer.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
59.42-47 60.37 60.45 59.44 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 15* $37.94 mln#
Month-to-date** -$899.31 mln
Year-to-date** $12.60 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 15 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.9 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
July 12 -$112.29 mln
Month-to-date -$1.53 bln
Year-to-date -$2.73 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 15 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 15
Foreign Banks -62.97 mln
Public Sector Banks -86.80 mln
Private Sector Banks 3.29 bln
Mutual Funds -1.00 bln
Others -730.73 mln
Primary Dealers -1.41 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 16 27841.50
8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 15561.00
SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54
(8 States)
6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15
11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25
SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35
(4 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50
SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00
SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76
(27 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00
For the full table on inflows see:
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Tbill 120 July 17
Bonds 150 July 19
OMO sale 120 July 18
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 25 repo bids for 923.60 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid
for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 198.34
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.95 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)