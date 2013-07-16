GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon. * The dollar held on to a moderate recovery path on Tuesday, with investors sticking to the view that the Federal Reserve is still likely to be the first among major central banks to move away from ultra-loose monetary policy. * Crude oil futures edged up slightly on Monday in thin trade, reversing earlier losses, as the market digested mixed economic and industry data from the United States and China, the world's biggest oil consumers. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose Monday as weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth led to expectations of disappointing second-quarter economic growth and raised bets the Federal Reserve might stick its current rate of bond-purchase stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,034.48 (+0.38 pct) * NSE index 6,030.80 (+0.36 pct) * Rupee 59.89/90 per dollar (59.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 7.55 pct (7.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.49 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.25 pct (7.10/7.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Chidambaram is speaking at private equity event at 0400 GMT. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 0900 IST (0330 GMT) in Jaipur. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * An offshore subsidiary of Hinduja Group-owned Gulf Oil Corp has raised a $300 mln seven-year borrowing. The facility is backed with a similar sized standby letter of credit, which, like the loan, also matures on November 15 2019. * The Indian Government has appointed IDBI Capital to manage the 4.9 bln rupees ($83 mln) offer for sale in India Tourism Development Corp. * Engineers India has filed the draft prospectus for its 4.7 bln rupees follow-on offer. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.42-47 60.37 60.45 59.44 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 15* $37.94 mln# Month-to-date** -$899.31 mln Year-to-date** $12.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.9 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 12 -$112.29 mln Month-to-date -$1.53 bln Year-to-date -$2.73 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 15 Foreign Banks -62.97 mln Public Sector Banks -86.80 mln Private Sector Banks 3.29 bln Mutual Funds -1.00 bln Others -730.73 mln Primary Dealers -1.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 16 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 15561.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbill 120 July 17 Bonds 150 July 19 OMO sale 120 July 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 25 repo bids for 923.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 198.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.95 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)