GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday, while the dollar held a three-week low on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will reiterate later in the day that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative. * The dollar stayed on the defensive in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors suffered a case of cold feet ahead of Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony in Congress later in the day. * Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S. gasoline surged to four-month highs due to refinery problems during summer driving season and rising prices for ethanol credits. * U.S. Treasuries prices were a tad higher on Tuesday in advance of testimony before Congress from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which might offer clues on whether the U.S. central bank might reduce its bond purchases later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,851.23 (-0.91 pct) * NSE index 5,955.25 (-1.25 pct) * Rupee 59.31/32 per dollar (59.89/90) * 10-year bond yield 8.07 pct (7.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.09 pct (7.59 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.76 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 6.20/6.30 pct (7.15/7.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules on Tuesday in a broad swathe of industries including telecoms, single brand retail and oil and gas in a bid to lure capital inflows, prop up a sliding currency and rev up growth. [ID: nD8N0FE00C] * India's boldest attempt yet to prevent a rout in the rupee delivered only a modest lift in the currency but shares slumped and bond yields jumped as investors worried that policymakers might overplay their hand and damage economic growth. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 1200 IST (0630 GMT) on the sidelines of a conference of tax officials. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * State-owned Indian Oil Corp might open the offshore bond markets for Indian issuers if its potential Reg S offering materialises soon. * The $240 million five-year amortising loan for Piramal Healthcare has closed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.30-33 59.60 59.65 59.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 15* -$60.25 mln# Month-to-date** -$928.77 mln Year-to-date** $12.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.31 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 15 -$89.43 mln Month-to-date -$1.62 bln Year-to-date -$2.81 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 16 Foreign Banks -10.360 bln Public Sector Banks 28.71 bln Private Sector Banks -13.35 bln Mutual Funds 4.15 bln Others - .08 bln Primary Dealers -9.05 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbill 120 July 17 Bonds 150 July 19 OMO sale 120 July 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 52 repo bids for 2.2 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the six bids for 55.15 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 169.41 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.8 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)