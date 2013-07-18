GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched up to a near five-week high on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy easy for the foreseeable future, while the dollar held on to modest overnight gains. * The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell then buy back the currency in reaction to Bernanke's comments. * Brent crude inched higher on Wednesday, while gasoline prices fell slightly after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported further draws in American crude stockpiles and larger-than-expected increases in gasoline inventories. * U.S. Treasuries yields hit their lowest levels in two weeks on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said there was no committed timetable for the U.S. central bank to scale back its bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,948.73 (0.49 pct) * NSE index 5,973.30 (0.3 pct) * Rupee 59.34/35 per dollar (59.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 8.05 pct (8.07 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.12 pct (8.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.72 pct (8.76 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (6.20/6.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian rupee's slide to record lows is squeezing mid-sized companies that borrowed offshore when times were good, with a slowing economy now making it even harder for them to generate the extra funds needed to cover dollar payments. * India will extend the powers of the country's market regulator, allowing it to monitor investors' call records and conduct searches at companies suspected of wrongdoing, the cabinet said on Wednesday. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank to sell $2 bln in bonds on Thursday ,the third stage of its risky three-prong plan to drain cash from the financial system and support the faltering rupee. Results due out around 1700 India time or 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * BILT Graphics Paper Products, a subsidiary of Ballarpur Industries, raised a $50.5 mln 10-year loan arranged by SBI Caps. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.65-70 59.87 59.90 59.65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 17* -$4.40 mln# Month-to-date** -$980.92 mln Year-to-date** $12.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.34 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 16 -$44.26 mln Month-to-date -$1.66 bln Year-to-date -$2.86 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 17 Foreign Banks -1.08 bln Public Sector Banks 17.48 bln Private Sector Banks -13.08 bln Mutual Funds -1.86 bln Others 2.23 bln Primary Dealers -3.68 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) 6.72% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 5600.15 11.03% 2012 Redemption Jul 18 142445.25 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 July 19 OMO sale 120 July 18 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 44 repo bids for 750 billion rupees, out of 1.42 trillion rupees in bids it received, at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 200 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 301.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.07 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)