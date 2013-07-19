GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares hit two-month highs on Friday, outperforming the rest of Asia as the yen stayed under pressure ahead of a weekend election that markets hope will clear the way for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pursue aggressive reflationary policies. * The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data, higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. * U.S. crude oil hit its highest level in 16 months on Thursday, rising above $108 a barrel on signs of a stronger U.S. economy and shrinking its discount to North Sea Brent to the narrowest in almost three years. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as encouraging data on jobless claims and factory activity supported the view the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to pare back bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,128.41 (0.9 pct) * NSE index 6,038.05 (1.08 pct) * Rupee 59.67/68 per dollar (59.34/35) * 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (8.05 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (8.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.72 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India set the amount of underwriting by primary dealers lower than the total amount of issuance for Friday's government bond auction due to high fees bid by primary dealers in case of a devolvement, dealers said. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will address a business chamber's annual meeting at 0430 GMT. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * NSL Renewable Power has closed a multi-tranche currency loan. The loan is split into a $25 mln 12-year tranche A paying a margin of 430 bps over Libor.Tranche B of 1.25 bln rupees, which matures in July 2026, pays an interest of 13 pct. * Deutsche Bank is said to have issued 27 mln rupees Uridashi bonds today out of a 250 mln rupees six-year 5.58 pct programme, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.10-15 59.93 60.12 59.96 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 18* -$29.86 mln# Month-to-date** -$981.62 mln Year-to-date** $12.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 17 -$105.76 mln Month-to-date -$1.77 bln Year-to-date -$2.96 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 18 Foreign Banks -7.76 bln Public Sector Banks 5.05 bln Private Sector Banks -0.23 bln Mutual Funds 2.15 bln Others 0.32 bln Primary Dealers 0.46 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 95000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 40000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 July 19 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted 38 repo bids for 750.01 billion rupees, out of 972.65 billion rupees in bids it received, at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted 11 bids for 102.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 299.03 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)