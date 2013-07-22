GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks led Asian markets up on Monday, while the yen briefly slipped after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was given a solid platform to continue his aggressive push to reflate the world's third biggest economy. * The yen rose on Monday in choppy trading, having dipped initially after a big win by Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc in upper house elections gave him a stronger mandate for his reflationary economic policies. * U.S. oil futures traded above the global crude-market benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time since 2010 on Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted spread trading and bets that the era of the U.S. discount was ending. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as disappointing earnings from technology giants Google and Microsoft weighed on stocks and rekindled safe-haven bids for bonds, pushing benchmark yields to two-week lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,149.85 (+0.11 pct) * NSE index 6,029.20 (-0.15 pct) * Rupee 59.35/36 per dollar (59.67/68) * 10-year bond yield 7.94 pct (7.99 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.59 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.35 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Saturday has not yet been offered to stay on in his job after his term as the head of the Reserve Bank of India comes to an end in September. * Indian government bonds will have no price bands on Monday, the country's Fixed Income Money Market and Derivative Association said in its website on Friday. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * Reliance Capital has obtained an AAA rating for a Rs 50 billion ($838 million) bond sale from BrickWork. Bankers said the company might place some bonds directly with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.84-87 60.06 60.00 59.73 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 19* $42.47 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.00 mln Year-to-date** $12.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.4 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 18 -$104.15 mln Month-to-date -$1.87 bln Year-to-date -$3.07 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 19 Foreign Banks -15.13 bln Public Sector Banks -1.51 bln Private Sector Banks 16.64 bln Mutual Funds -2.50 bln Others 8.37 bln Primary Dealers -5.86 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 22 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 22 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 22 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 22 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 July 24 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 16 repo bids for 568.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 9 bids for 52.45 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 254.21 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.07 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)