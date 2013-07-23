GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday, with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year. * The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro. * U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on Monday from last week's 16-month high as traders sold to lock in profits from a blistering rally that briefly sent U.S. crude to a premium over Brent for the first time in nearly three years. * U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday ahead of this week's sales of $99 billion in new intermediate-dated debt, with little fresh data on tap to give clues over the timing of when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its bond-purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,159.12 (+0.05 pct) * NSE index 6,031.80 (+0.04 pct) * Rupee 59.72/73 per dollar (59.35/36) * 10-year bond yield 8.09 pct (7.94 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.10 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.76 pct (8.61 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.25/6.35 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals. * India is considering calling on its millions of non-resident citizens to help reverse a record slide in the rupee and does not favour the idea of a global sovereign bond at this time, senior government officials told Reuters on Monday. * The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign bond sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement on Monday said. * India sold its entire debt investment quotas on offer at an auction to foreign investors after prices were set very low, although analysts expressed doubt about how much in actual investments the country would attract given the lack of clarity about the central bank's policy intentions. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it would investigate whether drinks group Diegeo's purchase of a stake in India's United Spirits would have a detrimental impact on the spirits market. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.77-82 59.88 60.00 59.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 22* -$68.01 mln# Month-to-date** -$933.80 mln Year-to-date** $12.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 19 -$76.75 mln Month-to-date -$1.95 bln Year-to-date -$3.15 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 22 Foreign Banks 2.97 bln Public Sector Banks 12.08 bln Private Sector Banks -18.64 bln Mutual Funds 15.92 bln Others 9.44 bln Primary Dealers -21.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 July 24 Bonds 150 July 26 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 15 repo bids for 398.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 500 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 245.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)