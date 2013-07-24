GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian stock markets edged up in a tentative morning session on Wednesday, while the dollar treaded water, as investors awaited the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity to gauge the health of the world's second-biggest economy. * The dollar wallowed at one-month lows early in Asia on Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session, giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some breathing space. * Oil futures edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading in the closely watched spread between international benchmark Brent and U.S. crude oil futures. * Treasuries prices stayed low on Tuesday after the U.S. government sold new two-year notes in an uneventful auction, the first sale in $99 billion of supply this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,302.13 (+0.71 pct) * NSE index 6,077.80 (+0.76 pct) * Rupee 59.76/77 per dollar (59.72/73) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.09 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.18 pct (8.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.89 pct (8.76 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.55 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to economic growth. * The Reserve Bank of India capped the borrowing limit for an individual standalone primary dealer under the central bank's daily repo window at 100 percent of net owned funds from July 24. * The Reserve Bank of India will raise 60 billion rupees ($1 billion) in an auction of 28-day and 56-day cash management bills on July 25. MAJOR DEALS AND MERGERS * Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL), a unit of Hindalco Industries, plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($335.8 million) via sale of 10-year bonds, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.72-77 60.10 60.20 59.74 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 23* $35.40 mln# Month-to-date** -$997.88 mln Year-to-date** $12.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 22 -$18.77 mln Month-to-date -$1.97 bln Year-to-date -$3.16 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 23 Foreign Banks -4.54 bln Public Sector Banks 12.40 bln Private Sector Banks -6.54 bln Mutual Funds -3.60 bln Others 5.53 bln Primary Dealers -3.25 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 25 60150.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 26 50000.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 July 24 Bonds 150 July 26 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 22 repo bids for 504.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 15.5 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 333.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.05 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)