GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure, while upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide. * The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S. housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded investors the country was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus than any other major economy. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged by weak manufacturing data from China, with U.S. crude falling more steeply than Brent late in the session as traders took profits on the spread between the two contracts. * U.S. Treasuries prices stayed down, and briefly extended losses, on Wednesday after the Treasury had low demand for the $35 billion in new five-year debt it sold, despite a pickup in the allocation of the notes to fund managers. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,090.68 (-1.04 pct) * NSE index 5,990.50 (-1.44 pct) * Rupee 59.13/14 per dollar (59.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 8.42 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.47 pct (8.89 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian central bank to auction 60 billion rupees worth cash management bills. MAJOR DEALS * JSW Steel, India's third-largest steelmaker, has expressed interest in buying British steel trader Stemcor's Indian iron ore assets, joining at least three other interested parties, two sources at the companies said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.70-75 59.54 59.72 59.42 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 24* -$68.33 mln# Month-to-date** -$960.93 mln Year-to-date** $12.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.10 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 23 $8.86 mln Month-to-date -$1.96 bln Year-to-date -$3.16 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 24 Foreign Banks -8.01 bln Public Sector Banks 3.04 bln Private Sector Banks -0.66 bln Mutual Funds 3.70 bln Others 7.68 bln Primary Dealers -5.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 25 60150.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 26 50000.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Cash Management bill 60 July 25 Bonds 150 July 26 Inflation-linked bonds 10 July 29 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 49 repo bids for 332.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all eight bids for 44.25 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 275.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.93 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)