GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday as the yen rose to a two-week high versus the dollar, with investors turning cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. * The dollar languished at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Friday, having suffered a setback overnight as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. * Oil prices inched higher in quiet trade on Thursday with help from a slightly weaker dollar, while gasoline futures dropped nearly 4 cents per gallon, dragged down by a rapid plunge in the cost of ethanol credits. * U.S. Treasury debt prices ended little changed on Thursday, with investors reluctant to buy bonds before a Federal Reserve meeting next week that will be scrutinized for signs on when the U.S. central bank may start paring back its bond purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,804.76 (-1.42 pct) * NSE index 5,907.50 (-1.39 pct) * Rupee 59.11/12 per dollar (59.13/14) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.42 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.28 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.31 pct (9.47 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India government sells 150 billion rupees worth of bonds. * India central bank to release foreign exchange reserves and bank loan data at 1130 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will deliver the inaugural address at the National Conference on Financial Frauds - Risks and Prevention, organised by an industry body in New Delhi at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said all options were being considered to fund the country's record-high current account deficit. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.31-35 59.42 59.58 59.32 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 25* -$74.95 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.03 bln Year-to-date** $12.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.10 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 24 -$163.58 mln Month-to-date -$2.12 bln Year-to-date -$3.32 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 25 Foreign Banks -7.22 bln Public Sector Banks 2.22 bln Private Sector Banks 1.90 bln Mutual Funds 1.75 bln Others 0.94 bln Primary Dealers 0.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 26 50000.00 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 July 26 Inflation-linked bonds 10 July 29 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 40 repo bids for 279.38 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 16 bids for 69.10 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 375.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.94 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)