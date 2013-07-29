US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks fell on Monday morning, underperforming other Asian markets as the yen hit a one-month high against a dollar hamstrung by expectations of dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve after a policy review this week. * The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Monday as investors braced for an event-packed week that includes central bank meetings in the United States and Europe, manufacturing data from China and U.S. growth and jobs figures. * Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses amid concerns over falling Chinese demand after the world's second-largest oil consumer ordered factories to reduce output over worries of excess capacity. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries edged up on Friday in light trading, with investors reluctant to take on large positions ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week, which will be scrutinized for signs over when the U.S. central bank is likely to reduce its bond purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,748.19 (-0.29 pct) * NSE index 5,886.20 (-0.36 pct) * Rupee 59.04/05 per dollar (59.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.28 pct (8.28 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.30 pct (9.31 pct) * Call money 9.75/10.00 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its macro-economic report, one day ahead of its June quarter policy review. (1130 GMT) * Finance ministry's leading economic adviser Raghuram Rajan will deliver a keynote address through a live webcast for a capital markets conference. (1330 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India said there would be no trading bands for government bonds and other securities on Monday. DEALS * India's Lanco Infratech Ltd has started a process to restructure debts totalling 75 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) after economic weakness impacted the performance of some of its businesses such as power and engineering and construction. * France's defence minister said on Friday negotiations with India to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation were proceeding well, but did not say when the deal would be finalised. * JSW Steel, India's third-largest steelmaker, has expressed interest in buying British steel trader Stemcor's Indian iron ore assets, joining at least three other interested parties, two sources at the companies said. * State-run Rural Electrification Corp received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to raise US$1bn in external commercial borrowings in the financial year ending March 2014, sources said. (IFR) * Jindal Power, one of the independent power producer, raised a 54.18 bln rupees (US$918m) 11- year loan to part-finance the construction of the proposed 1,200MW power plant in the Chhattisgarh state. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.41-44 59.35 59.65 59.39 Mod FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 26* $47.13 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.07 bln Year-to-date** $12.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58.98 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 25 $102.70 mln Month-to-date -$2.02 bln Year-to-date -$3.22 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 26 Foreign Banks -31.59 bln Public Sector Banks 4.97 bln Private Sector Banks 34.53 bln Mutual Funds 4.76 bln Others 3.77 bln Primary Dealers -16.43 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 06.20%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 82366.93 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 64569.90 (19 States) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Inflation-linked bonds 10 July 29 State Loans 104.97 July 31 T-Bills 120 July 31 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 59 repo bids for 337.45 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 7.95 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 330.27 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.69 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
