GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Stocks wobbled and the dollar index edged up from a
five-week low on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy meeting at which it might offer clues
to the timing of its stimulus reduction.
* The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead of
chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit of
steam.
* Brent crude nudged higher on Monday as supply disruptions
in Europe helped halt last week's losses, while cautious
investors waited for the results of this week's U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on selling by Wall
Street dealers to lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds
they are underwriting ahead of this week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting and U.S. employment report.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,593.28 (-0.78 pct)
* NSE index 5,831.65 (-0.93 pct)
* Rupee 59.415/425 per dollar (59.04/05)
* 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.16 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.28 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.25 pct (9.30 pct)
* Call money 10.00/10.15 pct (9.75/10.00 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI monetary policy review at 0530GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India, which has taken a series of
measures to support the battered rupee, said on Monday it will
continue to manage money market liquidity in order to balance
financial stability, growth and inflation.
* India must ensure its moves to stabilise the rupee do not
stifle growth, Chief Economic Adviser to the finance ministry
Raghuram Rajan said on Monday, a day before the Reserve Bank of
India meets on monetary policy.
* Thirteen Indian states will raise at least 114.97 billion
rupees via bond auction on July 31, including 10-year Andhra
Pradesh loan worth 10 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India
said in a release on Monday.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of
federal government bonds on Aug. 2, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Monday.
DEALS
* India's foreign investment regulator gave conditional
approval on Monday for a $379 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways to buy a stake in Jet Airways (India) Ltd,
paving the way for more deals in the country's domestic aviation
sector.
* The US$1.2bn five-year term loan for Vedanta Resources
has received commitments from two banks in senior syndication as
it prepares for general syndication this week. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
60.00-05 59.82 60.01 59.80 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 29* -$38.91 mln#
Month-to-date** -$1.02 bln
Year-to-date** $12.48 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.37 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
July 26 $28.14 mln
Month-to-date -$1.99 bln
Year-to-date -$3.12 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 29
Foreign Banks 4.41 bln
Public Sector Banks 6.21 bln
Private Sector Banks -9.16 bln
Mutual Funds 8.71 bln
Others 1.22 bln
Primary Dealers -11.4 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50
(2 States)
SDL 06.20%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 82366.93
(28 States)
SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 64569.90
(19 States)
For the full table on inflows see:
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
State Loans 114.97 July 31
T-Bills 120 July 31
Bonds 150 Aug 2
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 58 repo bids for 365.84 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids
for 900 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.30
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.78 trillion
rupees.
