GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Stocks wobbled and the dollar index edged up from a five-week low on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting at which it might offer clues to the timing of its stimulus reduction. * The dollar drifted off a five-week trough against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as the euro faltered ahead of chart resistance and a three-day rally in the yen lost a bit of steam. * Brent crude nudged higher on Monday as supply disruptions in Europe helped halt last week's losses, while cautious investors waited for the results of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on selling by Wall Street dealers to lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and U.S. employment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,593.28 (-0.78 pct) * NSE index 5,831.65 (-0.93 pct) * Rupee 59.415/425 per dollar (59.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.28 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.25 pct (9.30 pct) * Call money 10.00/10.15 pct (9.75/10.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI monetary policy review at 0530GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India, which has taken a series of measures to support the battered rupee, said on Monday it will continue to manage money market liquidity in order to balance financial stability, growth and inflation. * India must ensure its moves to stabilise the rupee do not stifle growth, Chief Economic Adviser to the finance ministry Raghuram Rajan said on Monday, a day before the Reserve Bank of India meets on monetary policy. * Thirteen Indian states will raise at least 114.97 billion rupees via bond auction on July 31, including 10-year Andhra Pradesh loan worth 10 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of federal government bonds on Aug. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. DEALS * India's foreign investment regulator gave conditional approval on Monday for a $379 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to buy a stake in Jet Airways (India) Ltd, paving the way for more deals in the country's domestic aviation sector. * The US$1.2bn five-year term loan for Vedanta Resources has received commitments from two banks in senior syndication as it prepares for general syndication this week. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.00-05 59.82 60.01 59.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 29* -$38.91 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.02 bln Year-to-date** $12.48 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.37 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 26 $28.14 mln Month-to-date -$1.99 bln Year-to-date -$3.12 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 29 Foreign Banks 4.41 bln Public Sector Banks 6.21 bln Private Sector Banks -9.16 bln Mutual Funds 8.71 bln Others 1.22 bln Primary Dealers -11.4 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 06.20%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 82366.93 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 64569.90 (19 States) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE State Loans 114.97 July 31 T-Bills 120 July 31 Bonds 150 Aug 2 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 58 repo bids for 365.84 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 900 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.30 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.78 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)