GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were flat on Wednesday and the dollar held onto some slight gains as market momentum stalled ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and release of U.S. GDP data. * The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight gains early in Asia on Wednesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy review that could see the central bank drive home a dovish message. * Oil slipped on Tuesday and the spread between WTI crude and Brent widened as traders bet that the fund-fuelled rapid run-up in U.S. prices had gone too far, while some held tight ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Tuesday as caution ruled the market a day ahead of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve that is expected to provide indications of when the Fed will begin to scroll back on its stimulus, as well as the release of data on the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,348.34 (-1.25 pct) * NSE index 5,755.05 (-1.31 pct) * Rupee 60.47/48 per dollar (59.415/425) * 10-year bond yield 8.25 pct (8.13 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.30 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.47 pct (9.25 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.10 pct (10.00/10.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI's post-policy concall with researchers. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, is keen to move on and a search for his successor is underway, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, quoting Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. * India left interest rates unchanged, but the rupee lost 1.8 percent against the dollar in its deepest plunge in more than a month as investors worried that further measures will be needed to support a currency that is teetering close to a record low. * Foreign investors will be eligible to benefit from lower withholding taxes for debt only if the rate of interest on the bond issued by a firm does not exceed 500 basis points (bps) above the base rate of State Bank of India, the Finance Ministry said in a notice on Tuesday. * HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank chief's comments after monetary policy. DEALS * The Indian government has halved the size of the stake it plans to sell in Coal India Ltd to 5 percent after reaching a deal with the main trade unions. * After about three months of considering an offshore borrowing, the country's largest private sector company, Reliance Industries has finally pulled the trigger and sent out a request for proposal on a US$1.75bn dual-tranche loan. (IFR) * Two Indian firms are meeting investors this week in what is being described as non-deal roadshows. IDFC is meeting investors through Standard Chartered and L&T Finance is meeting investors through Standard Chartered and RBS. Banks on the deal said meetings were just to update investors and not in relation to a potential deal. (IFR) * More details have emerged on the Jindal Power's recently concluded rupee loan. The 54.18 billion rupees (US$918m) 11-year loan, which was signed on July 24, part-finances the construction of a 1,200MW power plant in the Chhattisgarh state. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.40-45 60.63 61.45 60.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 30* $42.41 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.05 bln Year-to-date** $12.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.36 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 29 -$39.90 mln Month-to-date -$2.03 bln Year-to-date -$3.23 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 30 Foreign Banks 1.08 bln Public Sector Banks 8.72 bln Private Sector Banks -13.45 bln Mutual Funds 2.50 bln Others 1.56 bln Primary Dealers -412.1 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE State Loans 114.97 July 31 T-Bills 120 July 31 Bonds 150 Aug 2 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 61 repo bids for 379.53 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 8 bids for 2.75 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 439.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.67 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)