GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets got off to an indecisive start on Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided little clarity on the outlook for U.S. stimulus, leaving investors hostage to Chinese data later in the session. * The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hint that it was preparing to scale back stimulus at its next meeting in September. * U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 2 percent higher as technical trading fuelled late-session gains, driving prices to their largest monthly percentage gain in nearly a year. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, reversing early losses after the Federal Reserve gave no hint of a pullback in bond buying at the end of a two-day policy meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,345.70 (-0.01 pct) * NSE index 5,742 (-0.23 pct) * Rupee 60.40/41 per dollar (60.47/48) * 10-year bond yield 8.17 pct (8.25 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.39 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.49 pct (9.47 pct) * Call money 9.75/9.85 pct (9.00/9.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India cabinet meeting. * RBI chief to speak at Madras School of Economics in southern city of Chennai at 0530GMT. * India manufacturing PMI at 0500 GMT. * India July car sales. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday the federal government will sell 30 billion rupees ($50 million) of 7-day government cash management bills on Aug 1. * The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) slightly shortened the time period by which foreign investors must use up their government debt limits to ensure that all of the unused quotas are put on sale at each monthly auction. DEALS * Yes Bank mandated 10 banks on a US$250m-equivalent dual-tranche refinancing. ANZ, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Doha Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, LBBW, State Bank of India, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo are the banks mandated on the financing, which comprises one- and three-year tranches. (IFR) * The Indian government raised about $17 million by selling some of its shares in state-run National Fertilizers Ltd on Wednesday as part of a divestment drive to help rein in the budget deficit. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.16-20 61.58 61.52 61.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 31* $23.52 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.02 bln Year-to-date** $12.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.805 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 30 $19.08 mln Month-to-date -$2.01 bln Year-to-date -$3.21 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 31 Foreign Banks 9.52 bln Public Sector Banks 1.44 bln Private Sector Banks -1.87 bln Mutual Funds -9.25 bln Others 127.81 mln Primary Dealers 32.88 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 6420.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 175000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 40000.00 SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Aug 2 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 61 repo bids for 376.98 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 7 bids for 3.92 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 440.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion rupees.