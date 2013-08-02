GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares advanced on Friday morning after brisk U.S.
factory activity data and a commitment to easy monetary policy
by European central banks and the Federal Reserve buoyed Wall
Street to record highs overnight.
* The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on
Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after
a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's
plan to start reducing stimulus this year.
* U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on
Thursday, narrowing the discount to European Brent for a second
day, on a wave of surprisingly upbeat global economic data and
supply disruptions in Africa and Iraq.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark
yields rising near two-year highs as encouraging readings on
jobs and factory activity supported the view the Federal Reserve
will dial back its bond purchases sooner rather than later.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,317.19 (-0.15 pct)
* NSE index 5,727.85 (-0.25 pct)
* Rupee 60.43/44 per dollar (60.40/41)
* 10-year bond yield 8.07 pct (8.17 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.41 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.36 pct (9.49 pct)
* Call money 7.5/7.6 pct (9.75/9.85 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India to sell stake in three companies via share auction.
* RBI chief to speak at event in Hyderabad.
* RBI forex reserves data.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India relaxed sourcing and investment rules for the retail
sector on Thursday in a renewed attempt to attract foreign
supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart Stores and Tesco
.
DEALS
* India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to
divest 10 percent of the government's stake in state refiner
Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Information and Broadcasting
Manish Tewari told reporters.
* The $400m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power has
closed following commitments from five banks in general
syndication. Of the eight mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners - ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP
Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Standard
Chartered Bank - all but CA ended up with $36.428m each. The
French lender took $50m. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
61.13-17 61.23 61.18 60.89 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 1* $29.54 mln#
Month-to-date** $28.98 mln
Year-to-date** $12.51 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 1 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.265 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
July 31 -$100.44 mln
Month-to-date -$100.44 mln
Year-to-date -$3.31 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 1 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 1
Foreign Banks 906.24 mln
Public Sector Banks 1.26 bln
Private Sector Banks 253.12 mln
Mutual Funds -4.15 bln
Others 697.22 mln
Primary Dealers 1.03 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25
(5 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63
(PUDUCHERRY)
6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50
8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 25035.64
8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49
8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 6420.56
SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34
(SIKKIM)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 175000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 40000.00
SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Bonds 150 Aug 2
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 61 repo bids for 377.16 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids
for 4.03 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 440.67
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)