GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares advanced on Friday morning after brisk U.S. factory activity data and a commitment to easy monetary policy by European central banks and the Federal Reserve buoyed Wall Street to record highs overnight. * The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's plan to start reducing stimulus this year. * U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Thursday, narrowing the discount to European Brent for a second day, on a wave of surprisingly upbeat global economic data and supply disruptions in Africa and Iraq. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising near two-year highs as encouraging readings on jobs and factory activity supported the view the Federal Reserve will dial back its bond purchases sooner rather than later. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,317.19 (-0.15 pct) * NSE index 5,727.85 (-0.25 pct) * Rupee 60.43/44 per dollar (60.40/41) * 10-year bond yield 8.07 pct (8.17 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.41 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.36 pct (9.49 pct) * Call money 7.5/7.6 pct (9.75/9.85 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell stake in three companies via share auction. * RBI chief to speak at event in Hyderabad. * RBI forex reserves data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India relaxed sourcing and investment rules for the retail sector on Thursday in a renewed attempt to attract foreign supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart Stores and Tesco . DEALS * India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to divest 10 percent of the government's stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Information and Broadcasting Manish Tewari told reporters. * The $400m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power has closed following commitments from five banks in general syndication. Of the eight mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners - ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Standard Chartered Bank - all but CA ended up with $36.428m each. The French lender took $50m. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.13-17 61.23 61.18 60.89 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 1* $29.54 mln# Month-to-date** $28.98 mln Year-to-date** $12.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 1 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.265 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 31 -$100.44 mln Month-to-date -$100.44 mln Year-to-date -$3.31 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 1 Foreign Banks 906.24 mln Public Sector Banks 1.26 bln Private Sector Banks 253.12 mln Mutual Funds -4.15 bln Others 697.22 mln Primary Dealers 1.03 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 6420.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 175000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 40000.00 SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Aug 2 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 61 repo bids for 377.16 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 4.03 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 440.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)