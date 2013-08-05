GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were soft in early trade as the U.S. dollar was on the defensive after data showed U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, while the NZ dollar dropped after a food-safety scare affected exports of the country's largest company. * The New Zealand dollar skidded nearly 2 U.S. cents to one-year lows on Monday morning as investors feared the worst after major dairy exporter, Fonterra, found botulism bacteria in some of its products. * Oil futures fell on Friday as U.S. jobs data came in below expectations, tempering economic optimism that had pushed Brent crude during the session to its highest level in four months, and prompting some investors to take profits. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in July added to uncertainty over the timing of when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its bond purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,164.02 (-0.79 pct) * NSE index 5,677.90 (-0.87 pct) * Rupee 61.10/11 per dollar (60.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 8.28 pct (8.07 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.37 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.37 pct (9.36 pct) * Call money 7.5/7.6 pct (7.5/7.6 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The monsoon session of India's parliament kicks off on Monday. Parliament is expected to pass an ambitious bill to provide cheap food to two thirds of the population, which was passed by an executive order last month. (0230 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Anand Sinha will be attending an industry event on financial inclusion. (0430GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has relaxed restrictions on the export of cotton by the state-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in the current season to end-September as the world's second-biggest cotton grower expects a better crop in 2013/2014. * Vodafone Group Plc may be forced to sell its 4.4 percent stake in India's top telecom services provider Bharti Airtel Ltd - worth about $1 billion - after rules published on Friday outlawed crossholdings in rival telecom companies. DEALS * The government plans to launch the $781 million Indian Oil Corp offer for sale in September after the federal cabinet approved the sale. * Indian state-owned electricity distributor Power Grid Corp plans to sell a 15 percent stake through a 71 billion rupees follow-on offering. * Idea Cellular will issue up to 30 billion rupees of shares by way of qualified institutional placements, while another up to 7.5 billion rupees worth shares will be issued as preferential allotment to Malaysia's Axiata Group. * Utkal Alumina International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has refinanced a 47 billion rupees syndicated loan with a bilateral loan to save costs and in a sign that Indian issuers are getting more price-sensitive in difficult times. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.47-50 61.42 61.70 61.30 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 2* $46.45 mln# Month-to-date** $28.98 mln Year-to-date** $12.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 1 -$23.87 mln Month-to-date -$124.31 mln Year-to-date -$3.33 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 2 Foreign Banks -22.73 bln Public Sector Banks 8.65 bln Private Sector Banks 0.21 bln Mutual Funds 27.99 bln Others 12.91 bln Primary Dealers -27.03 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 05 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 05 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 205177.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 50072.50 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2553.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Aug 7 CMB 30 Aug 5 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 60 repo bids for 372.64 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 1.10 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 417.42 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.22 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)