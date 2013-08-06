GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar extended losses against the yen into a third day on Tuesday as markets questioned their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus as soon as next month, putting Japanese shares on the defensive. * Sterling held onto gains early on Tuesday having risen broadly on the back of a survey that gave hope the UK economy is recovering, while the Australian dollar dangled precariously near a 3-year low ahead of an expected interest rate cut. * Oil ended a hair lower on Monday after touching a four-month high last week, as data showing growth in the U.S. services sector helped recoup earlier losses. * U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday as traders trimmed bond holdings after surprisingly strong data on the U.S. services sector and before auctions of new coupon supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,182.26 (0.1 pct) * NSE index 5,685.40 (0.13 pct) * Rupee 60.88/89 per dollar (61.10/11) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.28 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.11 pct (9.37 pct) * Call money 9.20/9.25 pct (7.5/7.6 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's upper house would vote to pass a new law that would regulate India's companies. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has partly revoked patents granted to a Roche Holding AG breast cancer medicine, the Swiss firm said on Sunday, in the latest regulatory setback for western drugmakers trying to crack the fast-growing market. DEALS * Neyveli Lignite's $59 million institutional placement was priced at the top of the 58-60 rupee price range. * ONGC Tripura Power is planning a $82 million IPO in 2014, becoming the latest unit of the state-owned oil and gas explorer to be linked with a listing. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.65-70 61.43 61.70 61.56 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 5* -$49.86 mln# Month-to-date** $147.68 mln Year-to-date** $12.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 2 -$79.63 mln Month-to-date -$203.94 mln Year-to-date -$3.41 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 5 Foreign Banks -0.03 bln Public Sector Banks 1.16 bln Private Sector Banks 3.19 bln Mutual Funds 3.13 bln Others -2.15 bln Primary Dealers -5.29 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 205177.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 50072.50 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2553.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Aug 7 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 61 repo bids for 379.90 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 600 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 309.02 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)