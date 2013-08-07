GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell to their lowest since mid-July early on Wednesday following a second day of losses on Wall Street as uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will start to reduce stimulus kept a leash on market bulls. * The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen on Wednesday while the euro had another go at chart resistance in what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very thin summer markets. * Oil fell around $1 a barrel on Tuesday as Iran's new president signalled willingness to negotiate with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program and as U.S. gasoline prices slid after a sell-off in ethanol credits. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Tuesday after the Treasury's $32 billion three-year note sale drew solid demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,733.04 (-2.34 pct) * NSE index 5,542.25 (-2.52 pct) * Rupee 60.77/78 per dollar (60.88/89) * 10-year bond yield 8.20 pct (8.20 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.34 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.21 pct (9.11 pct) * Call money 10.00/10.25 pct (9.20/9.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * We take a look at India's worsening balance of payments. With just seven months of reserves to pay for imports and weak fund inflows, India's balance of payments position is worsening, limiting its ability to defend a tumbling rupee. * The Reserve Bank of India's newly appointed governor Raghuram Rajan will be in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend Financial Stability and Development Council's sub-committee meeting, which includes other financial markets regulators.[0230 GMT] OVERNIGHT NEWS * India named a former International Monetary Fund chief economist to head its central bank on Tuesday, giving fresh impetus to efforts to revive a struggling economy and a currency that is languishing at record lows. [ID:nL4N0G72Q ] * India said a group of militants from Pakistan killed five of its soldiers in an ambush along the disputed border in Kashmir on Tuesday, an accusation that threatens to derail efforts to resume peace talks. DEALS * Muthoot Finance Ltd, India's biggest provider of gold loans, is to issue up to $49 mln of secured bonds, according to a regulatory filing. * Hindustan Organic Chemicals is planning to raise 1 bln rupees through four-year bonds. * Indiareit Fund Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of Piramal Enterprises, on Tuesday raised $49 mln from domestic investors to invest in major Indian cities. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.94-97 62.30 62.15 61.92 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 6* $34.99 mln# Month-to-date** $172.49 mln Year-to-date** $12.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 5 $30.73 mln Month-to-date -$173.21 mln Year-to-date -$3.38 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 6 Foreign Banks -13.05 bln Public Sector Banks 1.01 bln Private Sector Banks 16.89 bln Mutual Funds -1.42 bln Others 1.33 bln Primary Dealers -4.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 205177.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 50072.50 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2553.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Aug 7 Bonds 150 Aug 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 61 repo bids for 378.11 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 7 bids for 2.72 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 368.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by)