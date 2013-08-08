GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks found a tentative footing early on Thursday, having suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, though investors were nervous ahead of a slew of Chinese data as a troubling slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has rattled global markets recently. * The dollar crumbled to seven-week lows on Thursday after the yen ploughed through major resistance levels in a stop-loss frenzy, while sterling joined the fight as the market brought forward the day when UK rates might start to rise. * Oil slid for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, driven lower by an expected increase in North Sea crude output next month and by worries about how soon the Federal Reserve will end its U.S. economic stimulus. * U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday as higher yields attracted buyers to the Treasury's 10-year note auction, the second of three Treasury coupon sales this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,664.88 (-0.36 pct) * NSE index 5,519.10 (-0.42 pct) * Rupee 61.30/31 per dollar (60.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 8.14 pct (8.20 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.39 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.27 pct (9.21 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.00/10.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * The Indian government will try to push a bill through parliament aimed at improving accounting standards and shareholder rights in companies. * Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram and Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Takru will attend the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting on Thursday. (0430 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * An Indian government-appointed panel on financial stability, including incoming central bank chief Raghuram Rajan, assessed risks to the financial system at a meeting on Wednesday, the central bank said, without elaborating on any possible measures. DEALS * Reliance Industries is seeking underwriting commitments from prospective lenders for its $1.75 billion dual-tranche loan and will put together an arranger group by the end of next week. * Karur Vysya Bank said on Wednesday it would seek shareholder approval for a QIP of up to 10 billion rupees. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.83-87 61.71 61.95 61.59 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 7* -$57.25 mln# Month-to-date** $230.44 mln Year-to-date** $12.72 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 6 -$438.91 mln Month-to-date -$612.12 mln Year-to-date -$3.82 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 7 Foreign Banks -13.45 bln Public Sector Banks 1.97 bln Private Sector Banks 3.31 bln Mutual Funds 5.60 bln Others 1.42 bln Primary Dealers 1.16 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 205177.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 50072.50 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2553.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Aug 8 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 60 repo bids for 371.06 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 3.52 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.62 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)