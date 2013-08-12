GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the
yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a
slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to
pare back some of their risk exposure.
* The yen edged higher on Monday after data showed Japan's
economy grew at a slower clip in the second-quarter, prompting
investors to sell Tokyo shares and trim their exposure.
* U.S. crude oil futures finished sharply higher on Friday,
reversing five days of losses in the largest one-day percentage
gain in a week on signs of rising Chinese demand and concerns
about supply disruptions in the North Sea and the Middle
East.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in light volume on Friday,
aided by a lack of new supply and by the stock market's struggle
to advance from near record-high levels.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,789.34 (+0.67 pct)
* NSE index 5,565.65 (+0.84 pct)
* Rupee 60.88/89 per dollar (61.30/31)
* 10-year bond yield 8.12 pct (8.14 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.40 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.24 pct (9.27 pct)
* Call money 10.10/10.20 pct (10.20/10.25 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Government to release the June industrial output and
manufacturing output data and July retail price inflation data
at around 5:30 p.m. local time (1200 GMT)
* Trade data to be released around noon on any day between
Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, barring on Aug. 15, which is a national
holiday.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank announced new measures on Thursday to
drain cash from the financial system in a bid to address
volatility in currency markets, after a slew of steps announced
last month failed to prop up the battered rupee.
* India is expected on Monday to report a second straight
contraction in industrial production in June, underscoring the
challenge for policymakers to stabilise the battered rupee
without hurting economic revival.
* With only enough cash in the central bank to pay for seven
months of imports, $172 billion of debt falling due in the next
eight months and weak fund inflows, India's balance of payments
position is undermining its ability to defend a tumbling rupee.
* The Indian rupee is unlikely to regain ground against the
U.S. dollar over the next year as a wide current account deficit
and weak reserves weigh on the currency, while the Chinese yuan
will strengthen a little to fresh record highs, a Reuters poll
showed.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.88-93 61.00 61.03 60.95 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 8* -$157.27 mln#
Month-to-date** $189.25 mln
Year-to-date** $12.68 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 8 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.9 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 7 -$272.03 mln
Month-to-date -$884.15 mln
Year-to-date -$4.09 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 8
Foreign Banks 1.69 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.92 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.18 bln
Mutual Funds 20.56 bln
Others 4.71 bln
Primary Dealers -2.71 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 12 3366.11
SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.00
(2 States)
SDL 06.02%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 2575.25
(KERALA)
SDL 06.03%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
35-day CMBs 110 Aug. 12
34-day CMBs 110 Aug. 13
State loans Atleast 73 Aug. 13
Treasury bills 120 Aug. 14
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 8 repo bids for 21.6 billion rupees
at its four-day evening repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids
for 3.62 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 414.95
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.25
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)