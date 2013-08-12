GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to pare back some of their risk exposure. * The yen edged higher on Monday after data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower clip in the second-quarter, prompting investors to sell Tokyo shares and trim their exposure. * U.S. crude oil futures finished sharply higher on Friday, reversing five days of losses in the largest one-day percentage gain in a week on signs of rising Chinese demand and concerns about supply disruptions in the North Sea and the Middle East. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in light volume on Friday, aided by a lack of new supply and by the stock market's struggle to advance from near record-high levels. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,789.34 (+0.67 pct) * NSE index 5,565.65 (+0.84 pct) * Rupee 60.88/89 per dollar (61.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 8.12 pct (8.14 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.24 pct (9.27 pct) * Call money 10.10/10.20 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Government to release the June industrial output and manufacturing output data and July retail price inflation data at around 5:30 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) * Trade data to be released around noon on any day between Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, barring on Aug. 15, which is a national holiday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank announced new measures on Thursday to drain cash from the financial system in a bid to address volatility in currency markets, after a slew of steps announced last month failed to prop up the battered rupee. * India is expected on Monday to report a second straight contraction in industrial production in June, underscoring the challenge for policymakers to stabilise the battered rupee without hurting economic revival. * With only enough cash in the central bank to pay for seven months of imports, $172 billion of debt falling due in the next eight months and weak fund inflows, India's balance of payments position is undermining its ability to defend a tumbling rupee. * The Indian rupee is unlikely to regain ground against the U.S. dollar over the next year as a wide current account deficit and weak reserves weigh on the currency, while the Chinese yuan will strengthen a little to fresh record highs, a Reuters poll showed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.88-93 61.00 61.03 60.95 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 8* -$157.27 mln# Month-to-date** $189.25 mln Year-to-date** $12.68 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.9 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 7 -$272.03 mln Month-to-date -$884.15 mln Year-to-date -$4.09 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 8 Foreign Banks 1.69 bln Public Sector Banks 4.92 bln Private Sector Banks -3.18 bln Mutual Funds 20.56 bln Others 4.71 bln Primary Dealers -2.71 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 12 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 2575.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE 35-day CMBs 110 Aug. 12 34-day CMBs 110 Aug. 13 State loans Atleast 73 Aug. 13 Treasury bills 120 Aug. 14 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 8 repo bids for 21.6 billion rupees at its four-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 3.62 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 414.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)