GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares rose and the yen eased after a report on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the impact of a planned two-stage increase in the sales tax. * The dollar enjoyed a tentative recovery on Tuesday while the yen sagged on a media report Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut. * Brent crude steadied under $109 per barrel on Tuesday following overnight gains that were underpinned by supply concerns in OPEC nation Libya, with investors looking ahead to U.S. economic data due later this week for more clear signals on the timing of stimulus cuts from the Federal Reserve. * U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Monday on light summer volume, with bond yields staying in a tight range ahead of Tuesday's release of the government's report on retail sales. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,946.98 (+0.84 pct) * NSE index 5,612.40 (+0.84 pct) * Rupee 61.2750/2850 per dollar (60.88/89) * 10-year bond yield 8.30 pct (8.12 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.52 pct (8.29 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.64 pct (9.17 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.10/10.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian rupee weakened towards a record low on Monday after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram unveiled proposals to narrow the current account deficit in a bid to defend the currency as concerns about the slowing economy deepened. * India will allow sovereign wealth funds to invest up to 30 percent in the tax free bonds to be sold by state-run infrastructure companies, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Monday. * The Indian government is looking to contain gold imports at 850 tonnes, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, as part of efforts to cut the current account deficit which has hit a record high. * India unveiled additional measures late on Monday aimed at attracting capital inflows to a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit that has contributed to a decline of some 12 percent by the rupee against the dollar since May. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Shriram EPC Ltd said it agreed to sell its stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd to My Home Industries Ltd, owned by Ireland's building materials provider CRH. Shriram EPC said the deal valued Sree Jayajothi at 14 billion rupees ($230 million) and the company intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt, it said in a statement to the exchanges. * Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the $100-billion Tata Group, expects to decide on its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd by next quarter, Chief Financial Officer Anil Goel said on Monday. * Indian state explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp is in talks with ConocoPhillips and Shell for the sale of a stake in its oil and gas block off India's east coast, a top official said on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.88-91 61.25 61.91 61.55 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 12* $66.62 mln# Month-to-date** $133.85 mln Year-to-date** $12.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 8 -$181.24 mln Month-to-date -$1.65 bln Year-to-date -$4.27 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 12 Foreign Banks -14.60 bln Public Sector Banks 14.34 bln Private Sector Banks -3.75 bln Mutual Funds 11.67 bln Others 5.53 bln Primary Dealers -13.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 2575.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE 34-day CMBs 110 Aug. 13 State loans Atleast 73 Aug. 13 Treasury bills 120 Aug. 14 Dated bonds 160 Aug. 16 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 384.56 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids for 400 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 325.80 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)