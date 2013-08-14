GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar held a stronger tone into Asian trade on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start paring its monetary stimulus, with the weaker yen helping Japanese stocks rise to one-week highs. * The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after racking up a third session of gains as upbeat U.S. retail data sent Treasury yields sharply higher and fuelled talk the Federal Reserve will start tapering next month. * Brent crude slipped towards $109 per barrel on Wednesday as investors fretted that the U.S Federal Reserve could start curbing its commodity-friendly stimulus as early as September, but concerns over supply underpinned prices. * U.S. Treasuries yields approached two-year highs on Tuesday after data suggested Europe's struggling economy may have turned the corner and a resilient U.S. consumer sector would generate faster growth in the second half of the year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,229.84 (+1.49 pct) * NSE index 5,699.30 (+1.55 pct) * Rupee 61.19/20 per dollar (60.2750/2850) * 10-year bond yield 8.40 pct (8.30 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.52 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.62 pct (9.64 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Government to release wholesale price inflation data around 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government will pay 140 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) to state-run banks by the end of September as per capitalisation plans, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Takru said on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.95-98 61.70 61.90 61.54 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 13* $37.10 mln# Month-to-date** $202.22 mln Year-to-date** $12.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 12 -$77.74 mln Month-to-date -$1.14 bln Year-to-date -$4.35 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 13 Foreign Banks 1.69 bln Public Sector Banks 10.87 bln Private Sector Banks -11.25 bln Mutual Funds -6.42 bln Others 1.35 bln Primary Dealers 3.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 2575.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 55313.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 50006.00 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 33818.46 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 120 Aug. 14 Dated bonds 160 Aug. 16 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 386.31 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 240 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.38 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.22 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)