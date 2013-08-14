GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The dollar held a stronger tone into Asian trade on
Wednesday after U.S. retail sales reinforced expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start paring its monetary
stimulus, with the weaker yen helping Japanese stocks rise to
one-week highs.
* The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after
racking up a third session of gains as upbeat U.S. retail data
sent Treasury yields sharply higher and fuelled talk the Federal
Reserve will start tapering next month.
* Brent crude slipped towards $109 per barrel on Wednesday
as investors fretted that the U.S Federal Reserve could start
curbing its commodity-friendly stimulus as early as September,
but concerns over supply underpinned prices.
* U.S. Treasuries yields approached two-year highs on
Tuesday after data suggested Europe's struggling economy may
have turned the corner and a resilient U.S. consumer sector
would generate faster growth in the second half of the year.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,229.84 (+1.49 pct)
* NSE index 5,699.30 (+1.55 pct)
* Rupee 61.19/20 per dollar (60.2750/2850)
* 10-year bond yield 8.40 pct (8.30 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.52 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.62 pct (9.64 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.25/10.30 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Government to release wholesale price inflation data
around 0530 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian government will pay 140 billion rupees ($2.3
billion) to state-run banks by the end of September as per
capitalisation plans, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Takru
said on Tuesday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
61.95-98 61.70 61.90 61.54 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 13* $37.10 mln#
Month-to-date** $202.22 mln
Year-to-date** $12.69 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 13 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.2 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 12 -$77.74 mln
Month-to-date -$1.14 bln
Year-to-date -$4.35 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 13 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 13
Foreign Banks 1.69 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.87 bln
Private Sector Banks -11.25 bln
Mutual Funds -6.42 bln
Others 1.35 bln
Primary Dealers 3.76 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.00
(2 States)
SDL 06.02%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 2575.25
(KERALA)
SDL 06.03%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 55313.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 50006.00
SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44
(KERALA)
SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51
(UTTAR PRADESH)
5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00
8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26
8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08
8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 33818.46
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Treasury bills 120 Aug. 14
Dated bonds 160 Aug. 16
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 386.31 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 240
million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.38 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.22 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)