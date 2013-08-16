GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were weaker, while U.S. Treasury yields held near two-year highs as signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising consumer prices cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will start reducing its stimulus next month. * The dollar was nursing heavy losses in Asia on Friday after wild swings overnight left dealers struggling to find a pattern amid all the noise, setting the scene for a defensive session into the weekend. * Brent crude slipped towards $109 a barrel on Friday, snapping five days of gains as investors worried the Federal Reserve would soon start to trim its commodity-friendly stimulus, but escalating unrest in Egypt supported prices. * Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields jumped to two-year highs on Thursday as encouraging jobless claims data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve is close to scaling back its bond purchases, spurring investors to reduce their debt holdings. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,367.59 (+0.72 pct) * NSE index 5,742.30 (+0.75 pct) * Rupee 61.43/44 per dollar (61.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.40 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.59 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.60 pct (9.62 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India foreign exchange reserves data to be published at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Short positions in the Indian rupee hit the highest in two months amid sustained doubts over policymakers' ability to stabilise the currency, while bullish bets on the Chinese yuan nearly doubled, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. * A slowdown in Asia's third largest economy is not expected to last long, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday, and he predicted the positive impact of steps to attract foreign direct investment would be felt within months. * India imposed restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to prop up the rupee, as a spike in inflation added pressure on policymakers to curb a crippling external deficit. * India turned the screw on gold buying again on Wednesday, banning imports of coins and medallions and making domestic buyers pay cash, a day after hiking bullion import duty to a record 10 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India said it raised interest rates on Wednesday on longer-term deposits accounts held by non-residents. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday banks can exempt some foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNRB) deposits and non-resident external (NRE) rupee deposits when calculating their cash reserve and statutory liquidity ratios. * The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced measures to reduce foreign exchange outflows by resident Indians in the latest of a slew of measures intended to support the battered rupee. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.76-78 61.72 62.10 61.77 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 14* $40.45 mln# Month-to-date** $214.63 mln Year-to-date** $12.70 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 13 -$94.82 mln Month-to-date -$1.24 bln Year-to-date -$4.45 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 14 Foreign Banks 9.17 bln Public Sector Banks 3.04 bln Private Sector Banks -2.30 bln Mutual Funds -6.77 bln Others 4.11 bln Primary Dealers -7.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 33818.46 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Dated bonds 160 Aug. 16 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 388.36 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all four bids for 1 billion rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI edges down to 419.29 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.22 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)