GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus -- with far-reaching implications for borrowing costs across the globe. * The dollar held firm versus a basket of currencies on Monday and stayed above a recent seven-week low, getting support after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields set a two-year high on Friday. * Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic ended higher for the sixth straight session on Friday, with Brent oil posting the biggest weekly percentage gain in six weeks as turmoil in Egypt and Libya stoked worries about oil supply security. * U.S. Treasuries prices slid on Friday, marking the worst week in two months due to persistent fears the Federal Reserve will pare its bond purchases in September as the economy has showed signs of further improvement. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,598.18 (-3.97 pct) * NSE index 5,507.85 (-4.08 pct) * Rupee 61.65/66 per dollar (61.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 8.88 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.94 pct (8.66 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.96 pct (9.60 pct) * Call money 10.15/10.20 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell 110 billion rupees of cash management bills. OVERNIGHT NEWS * There is "no question" of India going back to an economic crisis experienced in 1991, as its rupee currency is now linked to the market and foreign exchange reserves are adequate, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday. * India's new restrictions on capital outflows are likely to delay overseas acquisitions and investment plans by India Inc at a time when many companies are scouting markets abroad to beat the domestic economic slowdown, bankers and companies said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.17-22 62.47 63.20 62.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 14* -$91.23 mln# Month-to-date** $262.53 mln Year-to-date** $12.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.71 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 14 $275.73 mln Month-to-date -$962.22 mln Year-to-date -$4.17 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 16 Foreign Banks -24.72 bln Public Sector Banks 5.72 bln Private Sector Banks 11.57 bln Mutual Funds 31.70 bln Others 8.30 bln Primary Dealers -32.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 12.40% 2013 Redemption Aug 20 127269.12 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE 28-Day Cash Bills 110 Aug. 19 27-Day Cash Bills 110 Aug. 20 T-Bills 120 Aug. 21 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 387.61 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids for 430 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 419.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)