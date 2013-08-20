GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries to two-year highs. * The euro inched higher versus the yen on Tuesday, but stayed below a two-week high set the previous day as a retreat in risky assets lent support to the Japanese currency. * Oil prices ended the day slightly lower in lackluster trading on Monday as light profit-taking pressured prices but unrest in Egypt and the loss of Libyan oil exports put a floor under them. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose to two-year highs on Monday, extending weakness after their worst week in two months, as investors worried about the effect on the market if the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchase program next month. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,307.52 (-1.56 pct) * NSE index 5,414.75 (-1.69 pct) * Rupee 63.13/14 per dollar (61.65/66) * 10-year bond yield 9.23 pct (8.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 9.19 pct (8.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 10.14 pct (9.96 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.15/10.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell 110 billion rupees of cash management bills. * Indian government to push food security bill in lower house of parliament. * P. Krishnan, additional secretary, department of economic affairs at event. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The partially convertible Indian rupee weakened in the futures market late in New York trade on Monday, signaling the currency is likely to find more sellers once Asian trade opens for business on Tuesday. * The Indian rupee plummeted to a record low against the dollar on Monday, leading a rout by Brazil's real and other emerging market currencies seen by investors as the most vulnerable to an exodus of foreign capital. * India raised the cap on foreign direct investment in asset reconstruction companies (ARC) to 74 percent from 49 percent, the central bank said on Monday, another measure to attract capital inflows to support a sagging rupee. * Indian government bonds will have no trading bands on Tuesday, the Fixed Income Money Markets and Derivatives Association said on its website. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Aug. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * India will ban the duty-free import of flat-screen televisions from August 26, the government said in a statement on Monday, adding to a package of measures designed to prop up the rupee by stemming the flow of foreign currency out of the country. * Moody's reiterated its stable outlook on India's Baa3 sovereign rating, Bloomberg said, citing analyst Atsi Sheth. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.53-58 63.40 64.55 63.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 19* -$108.03 mln# Month-to-date** $181.20 mln Year-to-date** $12.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.945 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 16 -$26.56 mln Month-to-date -$988.78 mln Year-to-date -$4.20 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 19 Foreign Banks -20.44 bln Public Sector Banks 1.09 bln Private Sector Banks 2.23 bln Mutual Funds 12.9 bln Others 9.77 bln Primary Dealers -5.56 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 12.40% 2013 Redemption Aug 20 127269.12 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE 27-Day Cash Bills 110 Aug. 20 T-Bills 120 Aug. 21 Govt Bonds 150 Aug. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 62 bids for 386.23 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all four bids for 870 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 328.3 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI stay at 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)