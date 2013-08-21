GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were getting a much-needed reprieve on Wednesday as U.S. borrowing costs eased and investors everywhere hunkered down for minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting -- though some feared they might only sow more confusion. * The dollar took back some lost ground against the yen though remained near a half-year low against the euro in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on its policy outlook. * U.S. crude oil futures fell sharply on Tuesday as traders sold to close out positions ahead of the front-month contract's expiration and in reaction to news the Seaway pipeline had shut down halting shipments from Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday, breaking a week-and-a-half slump, as fears about the Federal Reserve pulling back on its purchases roiled emerging markets, adding a safe-haven bid to U.S. debt and as higher yields lured some buyers. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,246.04 (-0.34 pct) * NSE index 5,401.45 (-0.25 pct) * Rupee 63.25/26 per dollar (63.13/14) * 10-year bond yield 8.90 pct (9.23 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.95 pct (9.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.89 pct (10.14 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Asia's economic miracle looks increasingly vulnerable to the end of a decidedly earthly phenomenon - five years of ultra-cheap financing sparked by the U.S. monetary policy dubbed "quantitative easing". * India took steps on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond market, in moves also expected to prop up the battered rupee, while a top official said there was no need to issue sovereign bonds to Indians abroad or bring in capital controls. * Standard & Poor's maintains its negative outlook on India's BBB- sovereign credit rating, the rating agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Tuesday. * India attracted 649.08 billion rupees worth of orders from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Tuesday, higher than the 582.64 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.89-93 64.30 64.22 63.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 20* -$224.06 mln# Month-to-date** $76.39 mln Year-to-date** $12.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.555 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 19 -$199.87 mln Month-to-date -$1.19 bln Year-to-date -$4.40 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 20 Foreign Banks -20.02 bln Public Sector Banks 11.16 bln Private Sector Banks -3.60 bln Mutual Funds 7.91 bln Others 3.90 bln Primary Dealers 654.54 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Aug. 21 Govt Bonds 150 Aug. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 62 bids for 384.79 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not get any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI stay at 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)