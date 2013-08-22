GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets took a spill on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed it was still on track to start tapering stimulus as early as next month, sending Treasury yields to two-year highs. * The dollar edged higher versus the yen and euro on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to start tapering its asset-buying programme as early as next month. * Global oil prices fell on Wednesday as heavier losses in U.S. crude widened the trans-Atlantic spread for a second day amid signs Libyan exports might resume and indications oil was flowing into the depleted Cushing storage hub. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh two-year high on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to taper its asset-buying programme as early as next month. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 17,905.91 (-1.86 pct) * NSE index 5,302.55 (-1.83 pct) * Rupee 64.11/12 per dollar (63.25/26) * 10-year bond yield 8.41 pct (8.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.61 pct (9.89 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao concurred with the majority of external members on its monetary policy committee in keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at the July 30 policy review, minutes of the meeting showed. * Foreign direct investment inflows into India rose an annual 16 percent in June to $1.44 billion, a government statement said on Wednesday, the lowest monthly inflow so far in 2013. * The Indian rupee plunged to a record low on Wednesday on heavy dollar demand from importers and as traders fretted over mixed signals from the central bank over its efforts to prop up the currency without choking off economic growth. DEALS * India Infrastructure Finance Co is preparing to hit the market with a debut US dollar bond of up to US$1.5bn at the end of this year. The state-owned firm has already started talking to bankers about the fundraising, sources said. IIFCL is considering a credit-wrapped structure, the first for a state-owned Indian borrower. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 65.70-75 65.08 65.75 65.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 21* -$123.19 mln# Month-to-date** -$137.75 mln Year-to-date** $12.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 64.29 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 20 -$76.22 mln Month-to-date -$1.26 bln Year-to-date -$4.47 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 21 Foreign Banks -3.74 bln Public Sector Banks 7.30 bln Private Sector Banks 15.68 bln Mutual Funds -11.40 bln Others -3.05 bln Primary Dealers -4.79 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Govt Bonds 150 Aug. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 387.78 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 3 bids for 600 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 419.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down at 3.23 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)