GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose in early trading on Friday after economic data suggested the global economy is expanding, which took the edge off persistent fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely withdrawal of stimulus * The dollar edged higher versus the yen on Friday, with some traders speculating that the dollar could attract demand from Japanese importers. * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Thursday, while Brent crude rose less and its premium over U.S. crude narrowed by more than $1 in a lightly traded session. * Five-year Treasuries yields surged to their highest levels since 2011 on Thursday after the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes on Wednesday showed no clarity over when the central bank is likely to raise rates from record low levels. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,312.94 (2.27 pct) * NSE index 5,408.45 (2.00 pct) * Rupee 64.55/56 per dollar (64.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 8.23 pct (8.41 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.54 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.58 pct (9.61 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to release forex reserves, bank lending data. * RBI to buy up to 80 bln rupees of bonds via OMO. * India to sell 150 bln rupees of debt. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The collapse of the rupee is derailing India's hopes of raising more than $6 billion from the sale of stakes in state-run firms, jeopardising a key plank of Finance Minister P.Chidambaram's blueprint to reverse the country's economic malaise. * India and Indonesia are not at immediate risk of credit rating downgrades, Fitch said on Thursday, but it warned it could act if the countries' governments fail to calm the current financial market tensions. * India's monsoon rains are expected to be above average again next week over eastern areas that grow rice, weather officials said on Thursday, helping farmers speed up sowing and possibly plant a greater acreage than usual. * Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) HDFC.NS, India's biggest mortgage lender, said on Thursday it will increase its retail prime lending rate by 0.25 percent, effective Friday. * India's troubled economy did not rebound in the quarter that ended in June but will begin to in the rest of the financial year, the finance minister said on Thursday, after the rupee, which he said was "undervalued," hit another record low. DEALS * State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp has sent out a request for proposals for a US$500m three-tranche borrowing. The loan is expected to feature tenors of four, five and six years. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 65.12-17 65.88 65.66 64.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 22* -$198.63 mln# Month-to-date** -$255.73 mln Year-to-date** $12.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 64.29 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 21 $266.96 mln Month-to-date -$997.91 mln Year-to-date -$4.21 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 22 Foreign Banks -2.99 bln Public Sector Banks 1.05 bln Private Sector Banks 4.44 bln Mutual Funds -6.87 bln Others 294.55 bln Primary Dealers 4.08 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 22 50127.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 23 50000.00 SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 473.55 (2 States) 6.72% 2014 Interest Aug 24 5131.93 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Govt Bonds 150 Aug. 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 385 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 3 bids for 330 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.53 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down at 3.20 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)