GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high while the dollar nursed losses on Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. * The dollar was broadly steady against its major counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards. * Brent crude extended gains above $111 a barrel on Monday to a near five-month high as rising tensions over a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns of increased unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt supply. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs on Friday after weak housing data raised concerns that rising mortgage rates may weigh on the economic recovery, boosting demand for U.S. government debt and leading investors betting on further yield increases to cover their positions. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,519.44 (1.13 pct) * NSE index 5,471.75(1.17 pct) * Rupee 63.20/21 per dollar (64.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 8.26 pct (8.23 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.48 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.45 pct (9.58 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss the outlook and implications for Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings including India amid investor concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper its quantitative easing programme. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian outsourcing service provider Hexaware Technologies Ltd for about $420 million, underscoring the potential for growth in the country's showcase information technology sector. DEALS * Solapur Bijapur Tollway, a special purpose vehicle of Sadbhav Engineering, has raised a $155.6 mln 20-year loan. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.80-85 64.88 65.00 64.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 23* -$23.51 mln# Month-to-date** -$255.73 mln Year-to-date** $12.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 21 $266.96 mln Month-to-date -$997.91 mln Year-to-date -$4.21 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 23 Foreign Banks 5.04 bln Public Sector Banks -4.19 bln Private Sector Banks -0.18 bln Mutual Funds 17.41 bln Others 6.80 bln Primary Dealers -24.88 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Aug 26 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Aug 26 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Aug 26 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Aug 26 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 26 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 26 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE CMB 220 Aug 26,27 Tbill 120 Aug 28 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 58 bids for 366.93 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, taking the total amount of repo borrowing at 377.46 billion rupees. It accepted all six bids for 10.53 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 419.32 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down at 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)