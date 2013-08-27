GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, while Brent crude held
near a five-month high after the United States signalled
possible military action against the Syrian government over a
suspected chemical weapons attack.
* The dollar was marking time against the majors on Tuesday
after disappointing U.S. data dragged Treasury yields lower but
failed to budge bets the Federal Reserve will start tapering
stimulus next month.
* Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high above $111 a
barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it was edging
toward a possible military response to last week's suspected
chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slighty lower in
choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed.
* Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose for a second straight
session on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data fuelled
views the U.S. Federal Reserve might not trim its massive bond
purchase program until later in the year.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,558.13 (0.21 pct)
* NSE index 5,476.50 (0.09 pct)
* Rupee 64.30/31 per dollar (63.20/21)
* 10-year bond yield 8.34 pct (8.26 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.50 pct (9.45 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.25 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister P Chidambaram is likely to brief the
media.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Sonia Gandhi, the president of India's ruling Congress
party who is widely seen as the country's most powerful
politician, was taken to hospital on Monday after feeling unwell
during a marathon parliament debate on a major new food welfare
scheme.
* India's lower house of parliament approved a plan worth
nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor,
a key part of the ruling Congress party's strategy to win
re-election.
DEALS
* Three state-owned entities are in the market with tax-free
bonds. Power Finance Corp (PFC), Rural Electrification Corp
(REC) and Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) have called
for bids for sales that will together raise a minimum 3.5 bln
rupees.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
65.44-48 64.90 65.47 65.02 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 26* -$94.47 mln#
Month-to-date** -$464.39 mln
Year-to-date** $12.02 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 26 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 64.3 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 25 -$419.54 mln
Month-to-date -$1.42 bln
Year-to-date -$4.63 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 26 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 26
Foreign Banks -1.08 bln
Public Sector Banks 0.24 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.64 bln
Mutual Funds 13.41 bln
Others -2.36 bln
Primary Dealers -3.58 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61
(2 States)
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38
(4 States)
SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62
(4 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78
(4 States)
7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78
5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50
7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
For the full table on inflows see:
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
CMB 220 Aug 27
Tbill 120 Aug 28
OMO 80 Aug 30
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 397.79 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 100
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 355.34 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI stay at 3.18 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)