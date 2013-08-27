GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, while Brent crude held near a five-month high after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack. * The dollar was marking time against the majors on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. data dragged Treasury yields lower but failed to budge bets the Federal Reserve will start tapering stimulus next month. * Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high above $111 a barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it was edging toward a possible military response to last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slighty lower in choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose for a second straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data fuelled views the U.S. Federal Reserve might not trim its massive bond purchase program until later in the year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,558.13 (0.21 pct) * NSE index 5,476.50 (0.09 pct) * Rupee 64.30/31 per dollar (63.20/21) * 10-year bond yield 8.34 pct (8.26 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.50 pct (9.45 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P Chidambaram is likely to brief the media. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Sonia Gandhi, the president of India's ruling Congress party who is widely seen as the country's most powerful politician, was taken to hospital on Monday after feeling unwell during a marathon parliament debate on a major new food welfare scheme. * India's lower house of parliament approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor, a key part of the ruling Congress party's strategy to win re-election. DEALS * Three state-owned entities are in the market with tax-free bonds. Power Finance Corp (PFC), Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) have called for bids for sales that will together raise a minimum 3.5 bln rupees. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 65.44-48 64.90 65.47 65.02 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 26* -$94.47 mln# Month-to-date** -$464.39 mln Year-to-date** $12.02 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 64.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 25 -$419.54 mln Month-to-date -$1.42 bln Year-to-date -$4.63 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 26 Foreign Banks -1.08 bln Public Sector Banks 0.24 bln Private Sector Banks -6.64 bln Mutual Funds 13.41 bln Others -2.36 bln Primary Dealers -3.58 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE CMB 220 Aug 27 Tbill 120 Aug 28 OMO 80 Aug 30 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 397.79 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 355.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI stay at 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)