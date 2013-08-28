GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against
the Syrian government knocked Asian equities on Wednesday, with
Japan's Nikkei hitting a two-month low, and pushed oil prices
and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs.
* The safe-haven yen held at one-week highs against the
dollar and euro early in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its
biggest rally in over two months as investors scrambled for
safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
* Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday, up more
than $3 in heavy trading to top $114 a barrel as Western powers
considered a military strike against Syria following last week's
suspected chemical weapons attack.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday in safe-haven
bidding after reports that Western forces could attack Syria
within days prompted nervous investors to dump riskier assets.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 17,968.08 (-3.18 pct)
* NSE index 5,287.45 (-3.45 pct)
* Rupee 66.24/25 per dollar (64.30/31)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.34 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.78 pct (8.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.84 pct (9.50 pct)
* Call money 10.15/10.20 pct (10.20/10.25 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India cbank chief at award function at 1030 GMT
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's rupee hit a record low and posted its biggest
percentage fall in 18 years on Tuesday as parliament's approval
of a $20 billion plan to provide cheap grain to the poor renewed
doubts about government resolve to control spending ahead of
elections due next year.
DEALS
* Reliance Industries, the country's biggest private sector
corporate, has mandated 19 banks on its $1.75 billion
multi-currency loan.
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp is looking to raise
at least $150 mln from an offshore loan.
* The $1.4 bln offer for sale in Coal India has seen 18
banks express interest to manage the deal.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
67.65-75 66.58 68.25 66.54 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 27* -$207.43 mln#
Month-to-date** -$550.50 mln
Year-to-date** $11.94 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 27 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 66.24 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 26 -$131.20 mln
Month-to-date -$1.29 bln
Year-to-date -$4.50 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 27 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 26
Foreign Banks -13.63 bln
Public Sector Banks 8.63 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.40 bln
Mutual Funds 0.83 bln
Others 5.81 bln
Primary Dealers -10.04 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38
(4 States)
SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62
(4 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78
(4 States)
7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78
5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50
7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
For the full table on inflows see:
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Tbill 120 Aug 28
OMO 80 Aug 30
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 397.79 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted the all five bids for 2.56
billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 430.83 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)