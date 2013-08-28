GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government knocked Asian equities on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a two-month low, and pushed oil prices and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs. * The safe-haven yen held at one-week highs against the dollar and euro early in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest rally in over two months as investors scrambled for safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions. * Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday, up more than $3 in heavy trading to top $114 a barrel as Western powers considered a military strike against Syria following last week's suspected chemical weapons attack. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday in safe-haven bidding after reports that Western forces could attack Syria within days prompted nervous investors to dump riskier assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 17,968.08 (-3.18 pct) * NSE index 5,287.45 (-3.45 pct) * Rupee 66.24/25 per dollar (64.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.34 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.78 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.84 pct (9.50 pct) * Call money 10.15/10.20 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank chief at award function at 1030 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's rupee hit a record low and posted its biggest percentage fall in 18 years on Tuesday as parliament's approval of a $20 billion plan to provide cheap grain to the poor renewed doubts about government resolve to control spending ahead of elections due next year. DEALS * Reliance Industries, the country's biggest private sector corporate, has mandated 19 banks on its $1.75 billion multi-currency loan. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp is looking to raise at least $150 mln from an offshore loan. * The $1.4 bln offer for sale in Coal India has seen 18 banks express interest to manage the deal. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 67.65-75 66.58 68.25 66.54 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 27* -$207.43 mln# Month-to-date** -$550.50 mln Year-to-date** $11.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 66.24 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 26 -$131.20 mln Month-to-date -$1.29 bln Year-to-date -$4.50 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 26 Foreign Banks -13.63 bln Public Sector Banks 8.63 bln Private Sector Banks 8.40 bln Mutual Funds 0.83 bln Others 5.81 bln Primary Dealers -10.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Aug 28 OMO 80 Aug 30 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 397.79 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted the all five bids for 2.56 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 430.83 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)