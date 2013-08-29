GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares stabilised on Thursday after two days of steep losses as fears that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a military strike on Syria abated, and oil prices retreated from a six-month peak. * The safe-haven yen on Thursday trimmed some of the recent chunky gains that had taken it to three-week highs against the dollar, while a rebound in the Brazilian real offered hopes that emerging market currencies in Asia may find a bit of a reprieve. * Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month high in the biggest two-day rally since January 2012 as the threat of Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict stirred concerns over Middle East oil supplies. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, with a debt sale coming in lukewarm, after Treasuries posted gains for three straight sessions as investors worried about weaker U.S. economic data and possible military action in Syria. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 17,996.15 (0.16 pct) * NSE index 5,285 (0.05 pct) * Rupee 68.80/81 per dollar (66.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 9.10 pct (8.78 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 10.16 pct (9.84 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.15/10.20 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India's outgoing Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give a lecture on "Five Years of leading RBI - Looking Ahead by Looking Back" at 1230 GMT. * India will release infrastructure output data for July sometime around Aug. 29-30. * The lower house of India's parliament will discuss a controversial bill on how to compensate farmers for land acquired for infrastructure and industrial projects. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank will provide dollars directly to state oil companies in its latest attempt to shore up a currency that has slumped to a record low, reflecting the stiff economic challenges facing the country in an uncertain global environment. DEALS * Holders of Shiv-Vani Oil and Gas Exploration Services' convertible bonds filed this week a winding-up petition against the company. * An emerging market one-two punch threatens to derail a $2.5 billion debt financing package to back Apollo Tyres' acquisition of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber. * Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro has mandated six banks for a $350 million borrowing, marking its return to the offshore loan markets after five years. * Also on the offshore front, sole mandated lead arranger Mizuho Bank has launched the $250 million five-year bullet loan for state-owned Oil India. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 67.80-90 68.88 70.00 67.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 29* -$162.85 mln# Month-to-date** -$758.56 mln Year-to-date** $11.73 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 68.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 28 -$53.12 mln Month-to-date -$1.34 bln Year-to-date -$4.55 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 28 Foreign Banks - 9.17 bln Public Sector Banks 3.19 bln Private Sector Banks -0.72 bln Mutual Funds 3.35 bln Others 2.75 bln Primary Dealers 0.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE OMO 80 Aug 30 Bond 170 Aug 30 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 390.74 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted both bids for 180 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 429.04 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)