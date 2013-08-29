GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares stabilised on Thursday after two days of
steep losses as fears that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a
military strike on Syria abated, and oil prices retreated from a
six-month peak.
* The safe-haven yen on Thursday trimmed some of the recent
chunky gains that had taken it to three-week highs against the
dollar, while a rebound in the Brazilian real offered hopes that
emerging market currencies in Asia may find a bit of a
reprieve.
* Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month high in
the biggest two-day rally since January 2012 as the threat of
Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict stirred
concerns over Middle East oil supplies.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, with a debt
sale coming in lukewarm, after Treasuries posted gains for three
straight sessions as investors worried about weaker U.S.
economic data and possible military action in Syria.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 17,996.15 (0.16 pct)
* NSE index 5,285 (0.05 pct)
* Rupee 68.80/81 per dollar (66.24/25)
* 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 9.10 pct (8.78 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 10.16 pct (9.84 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.30 pct (10.15/10.20 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India's outgoing Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao will give a lecture on "Five Years of leading RBI -
Looking Ahead by Looking Back" at 1230 GMT.
* India will release infrastructure output data for July
sometime around Aug. 29-30.
* The lower house of India's parliament will discuss a
controversial bill on how to compensate farmers for land
acquired for infrastructure and industrial projects.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank will provide dollars directly to
state oil companies in its latest attempt to shore up a currency
that has slumped to a record low, reflecting the stiff economic
challenges facing the country in an uncertain global
environment.
DEALS
* Holders of Shiv-Vani Oil and Gas Exploration Services'
convertible bonds filed this week a winding-up petition against
the company.
* An emerging market one-two punch threatens to derail a
$2.5 billion debt financing package to back Apollo Tyres'
acquisition of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber.
* Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro has
mandated six banks for a $350 million borrowing, marking its
return to the offshore loan markets after five years.
* Also on the offshore front, sole mandated lead arranger
Mizuho Bank has launched the $250 million five-year bullet loan
for state-owned Oil India.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
67.80-90 68.88 70.00 67.10 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 29* -$162.85 mln#
Month-to-date** -$758.56 mln
Year-to-date** $11.73 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 68.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 28 -$53.12 mln
Month-to-date -$1.34 bln
Year-to-date -$4.55 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 28
Foreign Banks - 9.17 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.19 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.72 bln
Mutual Funds 3.35 bln
Others 2.75 bln
Primary Dealers 0.55 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
For the full table on inflows see:
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
OMO 80 Aug 30
Bond 170 Aug 30
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 390.74 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted both bids for 180 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 429.04 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)