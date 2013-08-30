GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose in early trading and oil prices tumbled as a possible U.S. military strike on Syria appeared less likely. * The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at its highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end demand and upbeat U.S. economic data. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic extended losses to around 2 percent in late trading after the market settled on Thursday as uncertainty rose over the timing of a possible U.S.-led strike on Syria. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as investors began positioning themselves for the month-end and the long holiday weekend, with underlying worries about a possible military strike against Syria supporting safe-haven purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,401.04 (2.25 pct) * NSE index 5,409.05 (2.35 pct) * Rupee 66.55/56 per dollar (68.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (9.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.74 pct (10.16 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.20/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH *India will release GDP data for April-June quarter at 1200 GMT. The economy is expected to slow to its equal lowest pace since the global financial crisis, at 4.7 percent. * Foreign exchange reserves data 1130 GMT. * Indian PM Manmohan Singh to speak on the state of the economy amid deepening concerns * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, who retires next week, will give a speech at the central bank's statistics day conference. 0400GMT * India will release the fiscal deficit data for April-July at 1030 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India's outgoing Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Thursday upheld the central bank's defence of the rupee, saying it was necessary to stabilise markets until the government takes action to narrow the current account deficit. * India has selected seven banks to manage the sale of a stake in Coal India which could raise $1.2 billion, drawing a vow from unions to step up opposition to the disposal. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday asked state-run banks to ensure flow of credit to every sector of industry, indicating the need for funding projects amid an economic slowdown. DEALS * ONGC Videsh revised its request for proposals sent out earlier this month and is now eyeing a $1.5 billion 12-month bridge, while Oil India has also sent RFPs for a $900 mln six-month bridge. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 68.25-35 68.92 68.40 67.78 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 30* -$37.28 mln# Month-to-date** -$914.23 mln Year-to-date** $11.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 66.55 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 29 -$19.86 mln Month-to-date -$1.36 bln Year-to-date -$4.57 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 29 Foreign Banks 4.00 bln Public Sector Banks 2.09 bln Private Sector Banks 2.27 bln Mutual Funds -5.62 bln Others -0.48 bln Primary Dealers -2.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE OMO 80 Aug 30 Bond 170 Aug 30 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 399.84 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It accepted all three bids for 2.64 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 428.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)