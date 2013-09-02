GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, and the Australian dollar and copper gained, as China said its manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than a year. * The yen eased against the dollar on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar edged higher in the wake of upbeat Chinese data and worries about an imminent military strike against Syria diminished. * Oil futures fell more than $1 in early Asian trade on Monday as concerns over disruptions to supply receded as a possible military strike on Syria appeared less imminent. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries ended Friday little changed on weaker-than-expected economic data, with the possibility of a military strike against Syria adding to jitters ahead of a holiday-lengthened weekend. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,619.72 (+1.19 pct) * NSE index 5,471.80 (+1.16 pct) * Rupee 65.70/71 per dollar (66.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 8.60 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.69 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.53 pct (9.74 pct) * Call money 10.25/10.30 pct (10.20/10.25 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * HSBC-Markit to release PMI at 0500 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Late last month, with their doors shut to the mounting market panic outside as investors fled the country, India's cabinet ministers gathered to give final approval to a cheap food scheme for the poor. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Saturday it was not considering converting India's idle gold into bullion according to a statement. * India is seeking support from other emerging market countries for coordinated intervention in offshore foreign exchange markets after a currency rout the past three months, but at least one critical partner, Brazil, said it is not involved in such planning at this time. * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh fought for his reputation as the architect of India's economic reforms on Friday, insisting that the current growth and currency crunch was no repeat of the 1991 balance of payments crisis that made him a household name. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 67.32-42 67.40 67.65 66.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 30* -$11.77 mln# Month-to-date** -$902.51 mln Year-to-date** $11.58 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 65.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 29 -$195.20 mln Month-to-date -$1.55 bln Year-to-date -$4.76 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Aug 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 30 Foreign Banks 6.25 bln Public Sector Banks -2.46 bln Private Sector Banks 0.19 bln Mutual Funds 15.15 bln Others 8.93 bln Primary Dealers -28.06 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Sept. 5 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 399.84 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 600 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 426.18 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)