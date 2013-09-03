GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets marked a second day of gains on Tuesday
after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted
shares and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S.
strike on Syria diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold and the
yen.
* The safe-haven yen started Asian trade at one-month lows
against the dollar on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as fresh
signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity helped lift
risk appetite.
* Benchmark Brent crude oil prices eked out a small gain on
Monday, reversing a deep early slide amid upbeat economic data,
North Sea output woes and a new French report on Syria's use of
chemical weapons.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries ended Friday little changed on
weaker-than-expected economic data, with the possibility of a
military strike against Syria adding to jitters ahead of a
holiday-lengthened weekend.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,886.13 (+1.43 pct)
* NSE index 5,550.75 (+1.44 pct)
* Rupee 66.00/01 per dollar (65.70/71)
* 10-year bond yield 8.46 pct (8.60 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.53 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 9.51 pct (9.53 pct)
* Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.25/10.30 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and C. Rangarajan,
Indian Prime Minister's chief economic adviser, will be at a
book launch event at 0830 GMT.
* Oil minister Veerappa Moily to attend IORS oil conference
in Mumbai at 0400 GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's upper house of parliament on Monday approved a $20
billion scheme to distribute subsidised wheat and rice to 800
million people, backing an anti-malnutrition drive that
investors fear will mean missing the fiscal deficit target.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
67.28-35 66.90 67.33 66.85 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept. 2* -$72.11 mln#
Month-to-date** -$15.04 mln
Year-to-date** $11.57 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 2 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 66 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Aug 30 $75.13 mln
Month-to-date -$1.47 bln
Year-to-date -$4.69 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 2 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept. 2
Foreign Banks -14.87 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.20 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.28 bln
Mutual Funds -11.33 bln
Others 40.79 bln
Primary Dealers -11.67 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89
(3 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20
(3 States)
7.38% 2015 Interest Sep 03 23247.00
7.27% 2013 Redemption Sep 03 476721.00
SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53
(3 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25
(ASSAM)
ISSUANCES
INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE
Tbills 120 Sept. 5
OMO 110 Sept. 3
Dated Bonds 100 Sept. 6
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 399.34 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It also accepted four bids for 1.04
billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 276.69 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.20 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)