GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets marked a second day of gains on Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted shares and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold and the yen. * The safe-haven yen started Asian trade at one-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as fresh signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity helped lift risk appetite. * Benchmark Brent crude oil prices eked out a small gain on Monday, reversing a deep early slide amid upbeat economic data, North Sea output woes and a new French report on Syria's use of chemical weapons. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries ended Friday little changed on weaker-than-expected economic data, with the possibility of a military strike against Syria adding to jitters ahead of a holiday-lengthened weekend. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,886.13 (+1.43 pct) * NSE index 5,550.75 (+1.44 pct) * Rupee 66.00/01 per dollar (65.70/71) * 10-year bond yield 8.46 pct (8.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 9.51 pct (9.53 pct) * Call money 10.20/10.25 pct (10.25/10.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and C. Rangarajan, Indian Prime Minister's chief economic adviser, will be at a book launch event at 0830 GMT. * Oil minister Veerappa Moily to attend IORS oil conference in Mumbai at 0400 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's upper house of parliament on Monday approved a $20 billion scheme to distribute subsidised wheat and rice to 800 million people, backing an anti-malnutrition drive that investors fear will mean missing the fiscal deficit target. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 67.28-35 66.90 67.33 66.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept. 2* -$72.11 mln# Month-to-date** -$15.04 mln Year-to-date** $11.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 66 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Aug 30 $75.13 mln Month-to-date -$1.47 bln Year-to-date -$4.69 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Sept. 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 2 Foreign Banks -14.87 bln Public Sector Banks -3.20 bln Private Sector Banks 0.28 bln Mutual Funds -11.33 bln Others 40.79 bln Primary Dealers -11.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Interest Sep 03 23247.00 7.27% 2013 Redemption Sep 03 476721.00 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25 (ASSAM) ISSUANCES INSTRUMENT AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Sept. 5 OMO 110 Sept. 3 Dated Bonds 100 Sept. 6 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 399.34 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted four bids for 1.04 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 276.69 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.20 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)