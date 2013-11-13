GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares sagged and the dollar wobbled on Wednesday as investors pondered mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about when the U.S. central bank would start to pare its asset-buying stimulus. * The dollar held firm on Wednesday, staying near a two-month high against the yen as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to start reducing its stimulus as early as December. * U.S. oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, posting a fresh four-and-a-half-month low, amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on its monetary stimulus program. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday after a sale of 3-year notes in the aftermath of a surprisingly strong reading on job growth in October. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,281.91 (-1.02 pct) * NSE index 6,018.05 (-1.00 pct) * Rupee 63.71/72 per dlr (63.24/25 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 9.05 pct (8.95 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.68 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Credit ratings organisations from five countries are launching a new global agency, touting it as an alternative to the Big Three agencies which they say no longer meet the needs of the new globalised world. ARC Ratings said the agency would launch in London as a joint venture between CPR of Portugal, CARE Rating of India, GCR of South Africa, MARC of Malaysia, and Brazil's SR Rating. * India's central bank will move forward to Thursday from Friday an auction of 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of government bonds, it said on Tuesday. * India's industrial production growth picked up to 2 percent year on year in September, from a revised reading of 0.4 percent in August, driven by an uptick in export and domestic orders, government data showed on Tuesday. * India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent in September, driven by food and fuel prices, government data showed on Tuesday. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister to attend an industry event. * India money supply data. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Ten banks have been mandated on the $1 billion 12-month bridge loan for Oil India, which is also raising another $300 million through a bilateral loan. * Both bridge loans for ONGC Videsh and Oil India will be closed as club deals, sources said. ONGC Videsh is teaming up with Oil India to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Industries. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 64.65-70 64.45 64.85 64.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 12* $54.68 mln Month-to-date** $585.34 mln Year-to-date** $16.78 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 11 -$95.63 mln Month-to-date -$576.77 mln Year-to-date -$8.45 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 12 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60 (KERALA) 6.07% 2014 Interest Nov 15 12140.00 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 15 170907.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 15 50000.00 For the full table see: ISSUANCES * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 13, which includes 60 billion rupees each of 91-day and 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees of government bonds on Nov. 14. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 12 Foreign Banks -6.98 bln Public Sector Banks 11.18 bln Private Sector Banks 5.6 bln Mutual Funds -4.14 bln Others 2.2 bln Primary Dealers -7.88 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted the sole bid for 10 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 433.8 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)