GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday, encouraged both by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. * Major currencies got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after an uneventful weekend, with the yen pinned near a four-year trough on the euro as investors preferred to use the low yielding currency to fund riskier trades. * Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be near on its nuclear program. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday after the fading of a rally sparked by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,399.42 (up 1.02 pct) * NSE index 6,056.15 (up 1.11 pct) * Rupee 63.11/12 per dlr (63.30/31 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 9.02 pct (8.92 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.57 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.60/8.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank chief, who has raised policy interest rates twice since taking office in September, said on Friday no single data point will determine its next move on curtailing high inflation amid a weak economy. * India's finance minister pledged on Thursday to meet the country's fiscal and current account deficit targets, as fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its stimulus fuel concern over India's vulnerability to foreign sell-offs. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Open market operations worth 80 billion rupees MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Union Bank of India, the seventh-largest public sector bank in terms of asset size, is joining the bandwagon of new-style bank capital bond issuers. The bank is the fifth Indian bank to obtain ratings for its Tier 2 Basel III-compliant bond sale. * Three banks have joined in general syndication of the US$500 mln six-year loan for Indian state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp, sources said. * Yes Bank is raising $125 million from the International Finance Corp. The debt is split into a five-year $60 mln bilateral and a seven-year $65 million syndicated loan. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.43-47 63.84 63.95 63.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 14* $153.70 mln Month-to-date** $644.57 mln Year-to-date** $16.84 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.11 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 12 -$76.86 mln Month-to-date -$653.63 mln Year-to-date -$8.52 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 13 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 18 845.22 SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 18 35.48 SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 18 61.08 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 1447.72 7.54% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 1885.00 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 25060.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 2047.29 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 113545.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 50015.00 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 13 Foreign Banks -3.83 bln Public Sector Banks 0.14 bln Private Sector Banks 12.01 bln Mutual Funds -18.29 bln Others -1.50 bln Primary Dealers 11.47 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all six bids for 43.90 billion rupees ($691.50 million) at its evening repo auction, taking the total repo bids to 398.45 billion rupees through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. The RBI also accepted the sole bid for 1 billion rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI inches lower to 434.16 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.05 trillion rupees.