* Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar stood tall on
Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October
meeting hinted at stimulus tapering, while the euro was
pressured by speculation of more easing by the European Central
Bank.
* The U.S. dollar got off to a flying start in Asia on
Thursday, hitting its highest in nearly a week against a basket
of major currencies after the euro was downed by talk of more
European Central Bank policy easing.
* Brent oil rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday
after a U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a
nuclear agreement with Iran this week.
* The yield gap between short-and long-dated U.S. Treasuries
expanded to the widest level in over two years on Wednesday,
after Federal Reserve meeting minutes added to expectations that
the Fed will hold interest rates at record lows for several
years, even after it ends its bond purchase program.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,635.13 (down 1.22 pct)
* NSE index 6,122.90 (down 1.3 pct)
* Rupee 62.57/58 per dlr (62.36/37 per dlr)
* Benchmark bond yield 9.04 pct (9.01 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.55 pct)
* Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.75/8.80 pct)
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is attending an event at
the National University of Singapore. He is likely to speak
about signs of green shoots in the Indian economy, growing at
the slowest pace in a decade, and the government's efforts to
revive investment in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.
* India's opposition party's prime ministerial candidate
Narendra Modi to address a rally in Agra, in Uttar Pradesh
state.
* The ruling Congress Party's vice president and a contender
to the prime ministerial post, Rahul Gandhi, will address a
rally at Champai, in Mizoram state.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World
Bank, priced its inaugural rupee-linked offshore bonds last
night at 7.75 pct.
* Engineers India plans to hold the international roadshows
for its 5.7 bln rupees follow-on offer from December 2 to
December 6.
* National Highway Authority of India raised 12.85 bln
rupees from the sale of dual-tranche tax-free bonds.
* Karyavattom Sports Facilities is raising a 1.68 bln rupees
11-year loan to set up a multi-purpose greenfield stadium at
Karyavatoom in Kerala on design, build, operate and transfer
annuity basis.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 20* $12.84 mln
Month-to-date** $1.20 bln
Year-to-date** $17.39 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 20 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 19 $185.46 mln
Month-to-date -$613.74 mln
Year-to-date -$8.48 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 20 on SEBI
website.
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 20
Foreign Banks -8.62 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.27 bln
Private Sector Banks -5.85 bln
Mutual Funds 0.70 bln
Others 2.27 bln
Primary Dealers -0.78 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 63 bids for 411.80 billion rupees at its repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
did not receive any bids for its one-day reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 432.30 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trillion
rupees.
