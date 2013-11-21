GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar stood tall on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting hinted at stimulus tapering, while the euro was pressured by speculation of more easing by the European Central Bank. * The U.S. dollar got off to a flying start in Asia on Thursday, hitting its highest in nearly a week against a basket of major currencies after the euro was downed by talk of more European Central Bank policy easing. * Brent oil rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday after a U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a nuclear agreement with Iran this week. * The yield gap between short-and long-dated U.S. Treasuries expanded to the widest level in over two years on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes added to expectations that the Fed will hold interest rates at record lows for several years, even after it ends its bond purchase program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,635.13 (down 1.22 pct) * NSE index 6,122.90 (down 1.3 pct) * Rupee 62.57/58 per dlr (62.36/37 per dlr) * Benchmark bond yield 9.04 pct (9.01 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.55 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.75/8.80 pct) EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is attending an event at the National University of Singapore. He is likely to speak about signs of green shoots in the Indian economy, growing at the slowest pace in a decade, and the government's efforts to revive investment in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. * India's opposition party's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi to address a rally in Agra, in Uttar Pradesh state. * The ruling Congress Party's vice president and a contender to the prime ministerial post, Rahul Gandhi, will address a rally at Champai, in Mizoram state. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World Bank, priced its inaugural rupee-linked offshore bonds last night at 7.75 pct. * Engineers India plans to hold the international roadshows for its 5.7 bln rupees follow-on offer from December 2 to December 6. * National Highway Authority of India raised 12.85 bln rupees from the sale of dual-tranche tax-free bonds. * Karyavattom Sports Facilities is raising a 1.68 bln rupees 11-year loan to set up a multi-purpose greenfield stadium at Karyavatoom in Kerala on design, build, operate and transfer annuity basis. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.25-30 62.98 63.32 62.83 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 20* $12.84 mln Month-to-date** $1.20 bln Year-to-date** $17.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 19 $185.46 mln Month-to-date -$613.74 mln Year-to-date -$8.48 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 20 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 2047.29 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 113545.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 50015.00 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 20 Foreign Banks -8.62 bln Public Sector Banks 12.27 bln Private Sector Banks -5.85 bln Mutual Funds 0.70 bln Others 2.27 bln Primary Dealers -0.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 63 bids for 411.80 billion rupees at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not receive any bids for its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 432.30 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)