GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks scaled six-month peaks on Friday as the yen took a spill, though other Asian markets lagged behind as investors become resigned to an inevitable slowdown in U.S. stimulus. * The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in both Germany and the United States underpinned the single currency and the U.S. dollar. * Brent crude oil jumped $2 to end at its highest in more than a month on Thursday, fuelled by a sharp run-up in gasoline and gas oil prices on news of dwindling stocks and refinery glitches in the United States and Europe. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as investors weighed the likelihood of a pullback in stimulus by the Federal Reserve, while economic data and Fed speakers sent mixed signals. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,229.05 (down 1.97 pct) * NSE index 5,999.05 (down 2.02 pct) * Rupee 62.93/94 per dlr (62.57/58 per dlr) * Benchmark bond yield 9.08 pct (9.04 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.59 pct) * Call money 8.65/8.70 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India foreign exchange reserves at 17:00 IST * An Indian ministerial panel meets on Friday to discuss the reserve prices for two bands of spectrum and other rules for a round of auction planned in January 1500-1700 IST. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth of 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday to snap their 32-day buying spree totalling 238.84 billion rupees, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Most external members of a Reserve Bank of India advisory committee were in favour of increasing the policy repo rate by 25 basis points at the central bank's last policy review, in line with RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's decision on Oct. 29. * Home prices rose in nearly half of 26 Indian cities in the three months to September, a report from a state-run bank showed on Thursday, indicating investor confidence in the sector despite weak economic growth. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian miner Vedanta Resources has mandated six banks on a $500 mln four-year loan shortly after closing an earlier $1.2 bln five-year loan that attracted four banks in general syndication. * State-owned National Highway Authority of India raised 13.01 bln rupees from its dual-tranche tax-free bond sale yesterday. * State-owned Triple A-rated entity, Indian Railway Finance Corp has raised 12.25 bln rupees from private placement of tax-free bonds on Tuesday. * Union Bank of India, the seventh-largest public sector bank in terms of asset size, has placed 20 bln rupees of its Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds with Life Insurance Corp of India. * Mahanagar Gas is planning an IPO of around 10 bln rupees according to a local media report. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.51-53 63.40 63.61 63.43 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 21* -$9.51 mln Month-to-date** $1.21 bln Year-to-date** $17.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.9 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 20 -$169.25 mln Month-to-date -$783.00 mln Year-to-date -$8.65 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 21 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 21 Foreign Banks -7.10 bln Public Sector Banks 12.53 bln Private Sector Banks 1.87 bln Mutual Funds -3.61 bln Others 1.06 bln Primary Dealers -4.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 65 bids for 412.38 billion rupees at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted the sole bid for 2 billion rupees its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 427.91 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.10 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)