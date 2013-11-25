GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after Iran and six world
powers sealed a deal curbing its nuclear programme, a fillip for
global economic growth that found expression in heartier share
prices in Tokyo and Seoul.
* The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen on
Monday in Asian trading as market participants tested the
greenback's upside after speculators had bet on further dollar
gains.
* Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel on Monday as
supply fears eased following a breakthrough nuclear deal between
world powers and Iran over the weekend.
* Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday,
retaking ground lost earlier in the week on concerns that the
Federal Reserve might soon slow its massive asset-purchase
program meant to help prop up the economy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,217.39 (down 0.06 pct)
* NSE index 5,995.45 (down 0.06 pct)
* Rupee 62.87/88 per dlr (62.93/94 per dlr)
* Benchmark bond yield 8.78 pct
* 5-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.49 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.63 pct)
* Call money 8.65/8.70 pct (8.65/8.70 pct)
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Elections will be held in the central Indian state of
Madhya Pradesh later in the day, part of a five-state poll seen
as a warm-up for the national elections, the world's biggest
democratic exercise.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* ICICI Bank completed a successful $750 million bond
offering on Monday which proved international investors were no
longer shunning securities from India as they did just two
months ago. (IFR)
* Indian miner Vedanta Resources' $500 million four-year loan
was launched into senior syndication today. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, RBS and
Standard Chartered are the mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners on the new loan, proceeds of which will refinance a
$500 million 8.75 percent bond due January 2014. (IFR)
* Bharat Oman Refineries' $70 million 6.6-year loan was
signed with two banks joining in general syndication, sources
said. The deal was signed on Nov. 19 with Bank Muscat committing
$20 million and SBI International Mauritius taking $10 million.
Sole bookrunner RBS ended up with $40 million. The deal featured
a $50 million greenshoe, which was not exercised. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
63.05-10 63.55 63.55 63.13 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 22* -$450,000
Month-to-date** $1.21 bln
Year-to-date** $17.41 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.89 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 21 $50.98 mln
Month-to-date -$732.01 mln
Year-to-date -$8.60 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on SEBI
website.
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 420.00
(GUJARAT)
7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 25 19453.00
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
For the full table see:
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 22
Foreign Banks 12.99 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.78 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.43 bln
Mutual Funds -14.92 bln
Others 13.93 bln
Primary Dealers -23.21 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
64 bids for 412.35 billion rupees at its repo auction, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received
no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 427.17 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar & Abhishek Vishnoi)