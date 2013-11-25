GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after Iran and six world powers sealed a deal curbing its nuclear programme, a fillip for global economic growth that found expression in heartier share prices in Tokyo and Seoul. * The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen on Monday in Asian trading as market participants tested the greenback's upside after speculators had bet on further dollar gains. * Brent crude dropped more than $2 a barrel on Monday as supply fears eased following a breakthrough nuclear deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend. * Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday, retaking ground lost earlier in the week on concerns that the Federal Reserve might soon slow its massive asset-purchase program meant to help prop up the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,217.39 (down 0.06 pct) * NSE index 5,995.45 (down 0.06 pct) * Rupee 62.87/88 per dlr (62.93/94 per dlr) * Benchmark bond yield 8.78 pct * 5-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.49 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.63 pct) * Call money 8.65/8.70 pct (8.65/8.70 pct) EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Elections will be held in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh later in the day, part of a five-state poll seen as a warm-up for the national elections, the world's biggest democratic exercise. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * ICICI Bank completed a successful $750 million bond offering on Monday which proved international investors were no longer shunning securities from India as they did just two months ago. (IFR) * Indian miner Vedanta Resources' $500 million four-year loan was launched into senior syndication today. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, RBS and Standard Chartered are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the new loan, proceeds of which will refinance a $500 million 8.75 percent bond due January 2014. (IFR) * Bharat Oman Refineries' $70 million 6.6-year loan was signed with two banks joining in general syndication, sources said. The deal was signed on Nov. 19 with Bank Muscat committing $20 million and SBI International Mauritius taking $10 million. Sole bookrunner RBS ended up with $40 million. The deal featured a $50 million greenshoe, which was not exercised. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.05-10 63.55 63.55 63.13 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 22* -$450,000 Month-to-date** $1.21 bln Year-to-date** $17.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.89 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 21 $50.98 mln Month-to-date -$732.01 mln Year-to-date -$8.60 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 22 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 25 19453.00 SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 22 Foreign Banks 12.99 bln Public Sector Banks 4.78 bln Private Sector Banks 6.43 bln Mutual Funds -14.92 bln Others 13.93 bln Primary Dealers -23.21 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 64 bids for 412.35 billion rupees at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 427.17 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar & Abhishek Vishnoi)