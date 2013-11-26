GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies, while Asian shares got off to a cautious start. * The euro recoiled from a four-year high against the yen on Tuesday and retreated on the dollar as dovish comments from European Central bank officials deflated the high-flying currency. * Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal between Iran and world powers would not result in an immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday after housing data proved weaker than expected, with a light economic slate for coming sessions because of the holiday-shortened week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,605.08 (higher 1.92 pct) * NSE index 6,115.35 (up 2 pct) * Rupee 62.50/51 per dlr (62.87/88 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.46 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 8.60/8.70 pct (8.65/8.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India could step up imports from Iran next month and start transferring billions of dollars owed it for oil as early as next week following a deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of bonds on Nov. 29, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India oil minister press conference in Mumbai. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Bharti Airtel has mandated six banks - Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS for a potential euro-denominated Reg S senior bonds offering. * The $370 mln five-year loan for Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro is expected to close this week. * A spike in bond yields has scuppered chances for Bangalore Metro Rail Corp to be able to tap the local bond market soon. * Britain's Diageo has offered to sell most of Whyte & Mackay's whisky assets to address competition concerns arising from its July acquisition of a controlling interest in India's United Spirits. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.80-82 63.00 62.95 62.78 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 25* $134.16 mln Month-to-date** $1.21 bln Year-to-date** $17.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.465 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 22 -$107.57 mln Month-to-date -$839.58 mln Year-to-date -$8.71 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 25 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 25 Foreign Banks -6.73 bln Public Sector Banks 22.91 bln Private Sector Banks -12.78 bln Mutual Funds -1.20 bln Others 1.51 bln Primary Dealers -3.70 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted the sole bid for 10 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it drains liquidity from the banking system. It accepted all 62 bids for 411.50 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 416.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.12 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan)