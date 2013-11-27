GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese stocks. * The dollar wallowed at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, undermined by lower Treasury yields after a batch of data failed to sway markets one way or the other over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. * Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no immediate increase in crude supplies. * U.S. Treasuries prices held onto gains on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to solid demand, the second of three sales of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,425.02 (down 0.87 pct) * NSE index 6,059.10 (lower 0.92 pct) * Rupee 62.50/51 per dlr (62.50/51 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.56 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India may hold the key to the credibility of the World Trade Organization and to a trillion-dollar trade deal that apparently was derailed this week, diplomats in Geneva said on Tuesday. * India's stock market regulator issued draft rules on Tuesday aimed at allowing listed companies to make frequent debt issuances after filing for a shelf prospectus. FACTORS TO WATCH * India weekly t-bill sale. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Nasdaq-listed information technology services provider iGate Corp has raised US$360 million from two banks to refinance existing debt, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. DBS Bank and ING funded the loan equally. The financing is split into a US$270 million five-year amortising term loan (tranche A) and a US$90m nine-month bridge facility (tranche B). (IFR) * Automotive forging company Bharat Forge's US$120 million four-year amortising term loan has received one commitment at the top and is expected to close by the end of the month. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has joined as mandated lead arranger, while three to four other lenders are processing approvals. Credit Agricole, HSBC and RBS are the mandated leads and bookrunners on the deal, which pays a margin of 225bp over Libor. The loan has an average life of 3.5 years. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.80-84 62.82 63.05 62.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 26* -$54.27 mln Month-to-date** $1.34 bln Year-to-date** $17.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 25 -$46.46 mln Month-to-date -$886.04 mln Year-to-date -$8.76 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 26 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest Nov 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 28 137835.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 28 50530.00 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 26 Foreign Banks 9.14 bln Public Sector Banks 12.13 bln Private Sector Banks 0.37 bln Mutual Funds -17.55 bln Others 1.40 bln Primary Dealers -5.48 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 62 bids for 404.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 417.79 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan)