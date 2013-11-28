GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks charged towards a 5-1/2 year peak on Thursday after the yen fell sharply on the back of relatively positive U.S. economic data, while other regional share markets edged modestly higher. * The yen languished at fresh lows against the euro and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track for one of its worst monthly performance this year, while sterling climbed on more evidence of a stronger economic recovery at home. * U.S. crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed down prices, while unrest in Libya propped up Brent. * U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,420.26 (down 0.02 pct) * NSE index 6,057.10 (lower 0.03 pct) * Rupee 62.14/15 per dlr (62.50/51 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.69 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.54 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.55 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Pandurang Ghorpade has the weather to thank as he hands out celebratory sweets to neighbours eager for a ride on his prized new possession, a gleaming red tractor bought in anticipation of a bumper harvest. * India's finance ministry is resisting pressure from other departments to cap foreign ownership of domestic drugmakers, fearing such a move would discourage potential investors, a senior ministry source said. FACTORS TO WATCH * India economic affairs secretary, stock market regulator chief at event. * India cabinet to meet on Bali WTO deliberations. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * India's largest hydel power producer NHPC's much-talked about jumbo buyback kick-starts this Friday. The company plans to repurchase 10% of its paid-up capital at Rs19.25 (US$0.31) totalling Rs2.368bn. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.03-06 62.80 63.05 62.84 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 27* -$7.80 mln Month-to-date** $1.28 bln Year-to-date** $17.48 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.246 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 26 -$32.12 mln Month-to-date -$918.16 mln Year-to-date -$8.79 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 27 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest Nov 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 28 137835.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 28 50530.00 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 27 Foreign Banks -2.96 bln Public Sector Banks -948 mln Private Sector Banks -3.39 bln Mutual Funds 1.35 bln Others 1.44 bln Primary Dealers 4.51 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted both bids for 3.75 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 63 bids for 412.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 419.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)