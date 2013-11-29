GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks paused for breath on Friday after hitting their highest closing level in nearly six years on Thursday, though they are still on track for their best November gain since 1998 as the yen tumbled. * The euro rose to a five-year high against the yen on Friday, as the Japanese currency faced heavy pressure on expectations it will be used as the funding currency of choice for carry trades given Japan's commitment to easy monetary policy. * Brent oil fell below $111 per barrel on Thursday, weighed down by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles, although Libyan supply disruption kept prices supported. * U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,534.91 (up 0.56 pct) * NSE index 6,091.85 (up 0.57 pct) * Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (62.14/15 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.47 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (8.50/8.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Kemrock Industries and Exports owns a golf course near its plant in western India and its chairman, Kalpesh Patel, talks of the high salaries he pays employees. Still, the company has defaulted on payments for about $250 million in loans and Patel's banks say they want to declare him a "wilful defaulter". * India's economic growth probably picked up slightly in the September quarter, but weak investment levels have tempered hopes that strong rural demand and a rebound in exports will drive a sustained recovery ahead of elections due early next year. * FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. * India April-October fiscal deficit data. (0630GMT) * Infrastructure data for September * RBI to release bank reserves, forex data at 1130GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Canada has sold a large embassy building in London's luxury Mayfair district to Indian developer Lodha Dwellers Pvt Ltd LODHA.UL for $530 million, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Thursday. * Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will invest $200 million to get an 80 percent stake in a real estate joint venture with India's Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its first foray into the property market in Asia's third-largest economy. * Punjab National Bank says sets minimum issue price for preferential issue at 581.63 rupees per share. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.84-88 62.95 62.91 62.87 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 28* $16.51 mln Month-to-date** $1.27 bln Year-to-date** $17.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.4 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 27 -$25.50 mln Month-to-date -$943.66 mln Year-to-date -$8.81 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 28 on SEBI website. MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 For the full table see: GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 28 Foreign Banks -12.78 bln Public Sector Banks 18.72 bln Private Sector Banks -7.55 bln Mutual Funds -2.35 bln Others 6.06 bln Primary Dealers -2.09 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 14 bids for 61.76 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 66 bids for 412.42 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 419.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)