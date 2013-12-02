GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a decent reading on China manufacturing. * Commodity currencies were the star performers early in Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless start to a heavy week of central bank policy meetings. * Brent oil dropped by more than $1 on Friday while U.S. crude rose in thin, volatile trade ahead of the weekend as traders continued to weigh supply outages in Libya against U.S. inventory levels. * U.S. Treasuries ended flat after a choppy, shortened trading session on Friday as month-end buying offset some earlier weakness and investors turned their focus to economic data next week expected to bring new clues over Federal Reserve policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,791.93 (up 1.25 pct) * NSE index 6,176.10 (up 1.38 pct) * Rupee 62.44/45 per dlr (62.41/42 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Crisis is the natural state of world trade negotiations. But this week will be different. Ministers meeting in Bali from Tuesday until Friday will decide the fate of the World Trade Organization, with two possible outcomes: a global trade agreement, the first since the WTO was created in 1995, or a failure that kills off the Doha round of trade talks and casts the WTO into obsolescence. * The Reserve Bank of India plans to allow banks to start insurance broking businesses to improve financial services in a country where more than 50 percent of the population has no access to formal banking. * India's trade minister said on Friday he will not compromise on food subsidies for the poor at a WTO meeting next week, but left open the possibility of an interim subsidy deal designed to salvage a trillion-dollar trade pact. * The Indian central bank said on Friday it is extending the freedom given to banks for setting interest rates on non-resident entity rupee deposits as also foreign currency deposits to Jan. 31. * An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year. * The Indian central bank will launch inflation-indexed national savings securities in the second half of December, it said in a statement on Friday. * India's central bank will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) of treasury bills, including 60 billion rupees 91-day t-bills, and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Dec. 4, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. * Twelve Indian states will auction at least 97.1 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) of 10-year state loans on Dec. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. FACTORS TO WATCH * November factory PMI data MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd says price band for follow on offer is fixed at 85 rupees to 90 rupees per share * ONGC Videsh, the offshore borrowing arm of India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered on its potential $1bn bond offering. (IFR) * Asian Colour Coated Ispat raised a Rs24.2bn (US$387.6m) dual-tranche loan, split into a Rs9.9bn revolving credit facility, offering a yield of 12.75% per annum and a Rs14.3bn letter of credit, paying 50% of respective bank's card rate. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.99-03 62.95 62.97 62.85 Low FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 29* $119.22 mln Month-to-date** $1.30 bln Year-to-date** $17.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.49 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 28 -$13.83 mln Month-to-date -$957.49 mln Year-to-date -$8.83 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 29 Foreign Banks -9.21 bln Public Sector Banks 17.29 bln Private Sector Banks 6.85 bln Mutual Funds -1.44 bln Others 10.49 bln Primary Dealers -23.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 4 bids for 30.40 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 39 bids for 188.42 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 394.1 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)