GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of
its recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors
cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a
decent reading on China manufacturing.
* Commodity currencies were the star performers early in
Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless
start to a heavy week of central bank policy meetings.
* Brent oil dropped by more than $1 on Friday while U.S.
crude rose in thin, volatile trade ahead of the weekend as
traders continued to weigh supply outages in Libya against U.S.
inventory levels.
* U.S. Treasuries ended flat after a choppy, shortened
trading session on Friday as month-end buying offset some
earlier weakness and investors turned their focus to economic
data next week expected to bring new clues over Federal Reserve
policy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,791.93 (up 1.25 pct)
* NSE index 6,176.10 (up 1.38 pct)
* Rupee 62.44/45 per dlr (62.41/42 per dlr)
* New 10 year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.33 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.46 pct)
* Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Crisis is the natural state of world trade negotiations.
But this week will be different. Ministers meeting in Bali from
Tuesday until Friday will decide the fate of the World Trade
Organization, with two possible outcomes: a global trade
agreement, the first since the WTO was created in 1995, or a
failure that kills off the Doha round of trade talks and casts
the WTO into obsolescence.
* The Reserve Bank of India plans to allow banks to start
insurance broking businesses to improve financial services in a
country where more than 50 percent of the population has no
access to formal banking.
* India's trade minister said on Friday he will not
compromise on food subsidies for the poor at a WTO meeting next
week, but left open the possibility of an interim subsidy deal
designed to salvage a trillion-dollar trade pact.
* The Indian central bank said on Friday it is extending the
freedom given to banks for setting interest rates on
non-resident entity rupee deposits as also foreign currency
deposits to Jan. 31.
* An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped
India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but
growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a
sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year.
* The Indian central bank will launch inflation-indexed
national savings securities in the second half of December, it
said in a statement on Friday.
* India's central bank will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.92
billion) of treasury bills, including 60 billion rupees 91-day
t-bills, and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Dec. 4, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
* Twelve Indian states will auction at least 97.1 billion
rupees ($1.56 billion) of 10-year state loans on Dec. 3, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* November factory PMI data
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd says price
band for follow on offer is fixed at 85 rupees to 90 rupees per
share
* ONGC Videsh, the offshore borrowing arm of India's
state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, has mandated Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered on its potential $1bn bond
offering. (IFR)
* Asian Colour Coated Ispat raised a Rs24.2bn (US$387.6m)
dual-tranche loan, split into a Rs9.9bn revolving credit
facility, offering a yield of 12.75% per annum and a Rs14.3bn
letter of credit, paying 50% of respective bank's card rate.
(IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.99-03 62.95 62.97 62.85 Low
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov. 29* $119.22 mln
Month-to-date** $1.30 bln
Year-to-date** $17.50 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.49 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 28 -$13.83 mln
Month-to-date -$957.49 mln
Year-to-date -$8.83 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov. 29
Foreign Banks -9.21 bln
Public Sector Banks 17.29 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.85 bln
Mutual Funds -1.44 bln
Others 10.49 bln
Primary Dealers -23.98 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 4
bids for 30.40 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. It had accepted all 39 bids for 188.42 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 394.1 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.15 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)