GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as an unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity gauge bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its stimulus, while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank easing. * The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday, having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan. * Brent crude futures rose to a 10-week high on Monday, supported by strong manufacturing data from China and the United States, and concerns about supplies of Russian crude. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a heavy week of data, culminating in Friday's key November employment report, which will be scoured for signals about the Federal Reserve's future decisions. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,898.01 (up 0.51 pct) * NSE index 6,217.85 (up 0.68 pct) * Rupee 62.315/325 per dlr (62.44/45 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.34 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.43 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's current account gap narrowed sharply in the September quarter, thanks to steps to curb gold imports, the latest in a run of positive signs for a sluggish economy. * The Indian economy is expected to grow 5 percent in the current fiscal year and manufacturing data is evidence that a recovery is under way, the country's finance minister said on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 6, it said in a statement on Monday. FACTORS TO WATCH * State-run Power Grid Corp of India's $1.15 billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its divestment programme, opens on Dec. 3 and closes on Dec. 6. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Dena Bank said issue committee of the board fixed issue price of 59.03 rupees per share * Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz has received final approval from India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to invest 7.2 billion rupees ($115.2 million) in the country, according to a government statement on Monday. * Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 IT services provider, has agreed to purchase U.S.-based mortgage services provider Opus Capital Markets Consultants LLC for $75 million to boost its offerings for financial services clients. * Bharti Airtel (Baa3/BBB- Moody's/Fitch) is eyeing a five-year maturity for its upcoming euro-denominated bond offering. The issuer is yet to release initial price guidance on the deal, but much of the early investor feedback is in the region of low 300bp over mid-swaps according to one of the lead managers. (IFR) * State-owned ONGC Videsh has sent out a request for proposals for a US$1bn five-year term loan just days after mandating a like-sized US dollar bond and a few weeks after mandating a US$1.5bn 12-month bridge loan, sources said. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.73-80 62.64 62.80 62.64 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 2* $127.05 mln Month-to-date** $119.51 mln Year-to-date** $17.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.26 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 29 $1.51 mln Month-to-date $1.51 mln Year-to-date -$8.83 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 2 Foreign Banks -3.65 bln Public Sector Banks 1.76 bln Private Sector Banks 1.62 bln Mutual Funds -5.30 bln Others 8.95 bln Primary Dealers -3.39 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 23 bids for 86.58 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 39 bids for 251.22 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 260.01 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)