GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as
an unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity gauge bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its stimulus,
while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank
easing.
* The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday,
having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of
more stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
* Brent crude futures rose to a 10-week high on Monday,
supported by strong manufacturing data from China and the United
States, and concerns about supplies of Russian crude.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as investors took a
cautious stance ahead of a heavy week of data, culminating in
Friday's key November employment report, which will be scoured
for signals about the Federal Reserve's future decisions.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,898.01 (up 0.51 pct)
* NSE index 6,217.85 (up 0.68 pct)
* Rupee 62.315/325 per dlr (62.44/45 per dlr)
* New 10 year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.34 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.43 pct)
* Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.40/7.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's current account gap narrowed sharply in the
September quarter, thanks to steps to curb gold imports, the
latest in a run of positive signs for a sluggish economy.
* The Indian economy is expected to grow 5 percent in the
current fiscal year and manufacturing data is evidence that a
recovery is under way, the country's finance minister said on
Monday.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees of
bonds on Dec. 6, it said in a statement on Monday.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* State-run Power Grid Corp of India's $1.15
billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its
divestment programme, opens on Dec. 3 and closes on Dec. 6.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Dena Bank said issue committee of the board
fixed issue price of 59.03 rupees per share
* Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz has received
final approval from India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board
(FIPB) to invest 7.2 billion rupees ($115.2 million) in the
country, according to a government statement on Monday.
* Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 IT services provider,
has agreed to purchase U.S.-based mortgage services provider
Opus Capital Markets Consultants LLC for $75 million to boost
its offerings for financial services clients.
* Bharti Airtel (Baa3/BBB- Moody's/Fitch) is eyeing a
five-year maturity for its upcoming euro-denominated bond
offering. The issuer is yet to release initial price guidance on
the deal, but much of the early investor feedback is in the
region of low 300bp over mid-swaps according to one of the lead
managers. (IFR)
* State-owned ONGC Videsh has sent out a request for
proposals for a US$1bn five-year term loan just days after
mandating a like-sized US dollar bond and a few weeks after
mandating a US$1.5bn 12-month bridge loan, sources said. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.73-80 62.64 62.80 62.64 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 2* $127.05 mln
Month-to-date** $119.51 mln
Year-to-date** $17.62 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 2 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.26 Indian rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Nov. 29 $1.51 mln
Month-to-date $1.51 mln
Year-to-date -$8.83 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 2 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 2
Foreign Banks -3.65 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.76 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.62 bln
Mutual Funds -5.30 bln
Others 8.95 bln
Primary Dealers -3.39 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
23 bids for 86.58 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. It had accepted all 39 bids for 251.22 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 260.01 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)