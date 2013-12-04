GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares could come under pressure on Wednesday after
the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending
reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following
positive U.S. data.
* The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia
on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked
in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data
due later in the week.
* U.S. oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel to a four-week
high on Tuesday for a third straight session of gains on ideas
the January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to
the Gulf Coast would drain crude stocks at the giant storage
hub.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, bolstered by two
bouts of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve and a slump in
Wall Street stocks partly on worries about the Federal Reserve
reducing stimulus sooner than some traders think.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,854.92 (down 0.21 pct)
* NSE index 6,201.85 (down 0.26 pct)
* Rupee 62.36/37 per dlr (62.315/325 per dlr)
* New 10 year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.32 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (6.75/6.80 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* State-run Power Grid Corp of India's $1.15
billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its
divestment programme, closes on Dec. 6.
* RBI T-bill sale.
* India November Services PMI.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* An Indian ministerial panel on Tuesday approved a plan to
impose a fee on telecoms carriers for mobile phone spectrum
acquired via a merger with a rival, a senior government official
said, a move that could hinder consolidation in the country's
crowded telecoms sector.
* Bharti Airtel prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond issue.
* Larsen & Toubro has signed its five-year refinancing at a
reduced size of around US$362m from an earlier planned US$370m,
sources said. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.80-85 62.80 62.89 62.79 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 3* $82.91 mln
Month-to-date** $247.18 mln
Year-to-date** $17.75 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 3 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.3575 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 2 $73.96 mln
Month-to-date $75.47 mln
Year-to-date -$8.75 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 3 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 3
Foreign Banks 1.48 bln
Public Sector Banks 6.80 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.90 bln
Mutual Funds -6.61 bln
Others 1.66 bln
Primary Dealers -7.23 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
29 bids for 108.59 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. It had accepted all 7 bids for 29.27 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 242.33 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)