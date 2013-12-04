GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares could come under pressure on Wednesday after the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following positive U.S. data. * The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data due later in the week. * U.S. oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel to a four-week high on Tuesday for a third straight session of gains on ideas the January start-up of a pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast would drain crude stocks at the giant storage hub. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, bolstered by two bouts of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve and a slump in Wall Street stocks partly on worries about the Federal Reserve reducing stimulus sooner than some traders think. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,854.92 (down 0.21 pct) * NSE index 6,201.85 (down 0.26 pct) * Rupee 62.36/37 per dlr (62.315/325 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * State-run Power Grid Corp of India's $1.15 billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its divestment programme, closes on Dec. 6. * RBI T-bill sale. * India November Services PMI. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * An Indian ministerial panel on Tuesday approved a plan to impose a fee on telecoms carriers for mobile phone spectrum acquired via a merger with a rival, a senior government official said, a move that could hinder consolidation in the country's crowded telecoms sector. * Bharti Airtel prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond issue. * Larsen & Toubro has signed its five-year refinancing at a reduced size of around US$362m from an earlier planned US$370m, sources said. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.80-85 62.80 62.89 62.79 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 3* $82.91 mln Month-to-date** $247.18 mln Year-to-date** $17.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.3575 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 2 $73.96 mln Month-to-date $75.47 mln Year-to-date -$8.75 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 3 Foreign Banks 1.48 bln Public Sector Banks 6.80 bln Private Sector Banks 3.90 bln Mutual Funds -6.61 bln Others 1.66 bln Primary Dealers -7.23 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 29 bids for 108.59 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 7 bids for 29.27 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 242.33 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)