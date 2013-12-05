GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as
never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted
bond yields, while Japanese shares tried to find their footing
after taking a spill.
* The yen held off a five-year trough on the euro and a
six-month low versus the dollar on Thursday following a whippy
session overnight that lacked conviction as key event risks
including U.S. jobs data loomed.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday, a
fourth straight day of gains as government data showed an
unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil
consumer.
* U.S. Treasuries slumped on Wednesday as robust data on
private-sector jobs and new home sales supported expectations
that the Federal Reserve would be encouraged to pare its
stimulative bond purchases sooner than expected.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,708.71 (down 0.7 pct)
* NSE index 6,160.95 (down 0.66 pct)
* Rupee 62.05/06 per dlr (62.36/37 per dlr)
* New 10 year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.76 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.33 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (6.75/6.80 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Winter session of parliament begins.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Bharti Airtel's euro-denominated bond, priced late on
Tuesday, is set to encourage other Indian issuers to consider
the euro market after a strong response to the landmark deal.
Bharti Airtel priced the 750m (US$1.02bn) in Reg S bonds at
300bp over mid-swaps, inside the initial price talk of 325bp
over mid-swaps. The price talk was later revised to mid-swaps
plus 300bp-310bp. The coupon was set at 4% with a yield to
maturity of 4.055%. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.12-17 62.60 62.67 62.15 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Dec. 4* $8.38 mln
Month-to-date** $330.89 mln
Year-to-date** $17.83 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 4 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.17 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Dec. 3 $160.06 mln
Month-to-date $235.53 mln
Year-to-date -$8.59 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Dec. 4
Foreign Banks 1.47 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.36 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.22 bln
Mutual Funds -6.22 bln
Others 3.88 bln
Primary Dealers -4.71 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 8 bids for 10.26 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. It had accepted all 4 bids for 8.74 billion
rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 169.75 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)