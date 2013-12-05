GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted bond yields, while Japanese shares tried to find their footing after taking a spill. * The yen held off a five-year trough on the euro and a six-month low versus the dollar on Thursday following a whippy session overnight that lacked conviction as key event risks including U.S. jobs data loomed. * U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday, a fourth straight day of gains as government data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries slumped on Wednesday as robust data on private-sector jobs and new home sales supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would be encouraged to pare its stimulative bond purchases sooner than expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,708.71 (down 0.7 pct) * NSE index 6,160.95 (down 0.66 pct) * Rupee 62.05/06 per dlr (62.36/37 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.33 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Winter session of parliament begins. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Bharti Airtel's euro-denominated bond, priced late on Tuesday, is set to encourage other Indian issuers to consider the euro market after a strong response to the landmark deal. Bharti Airtel priced the 750m (US$1.02bn) in Reg S bonds at 300bp over mid-swaps, inside the initial price talk of 325bp over mid-swaps. The price talk was later revised to mid-swaps plus 300bp-310bp. The coupon was set at 4% with a yield to maturity of 4.055%. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.12-17 62.60 62.67 62.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 4* $8.38 mln Month-to-date** $330.89 mln Year-to-date** $17.83 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.17 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 3 $160.06 mln Month-to-date $235.53 mln Year-to-date -$8.59 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 4 Foreign Banks 1.47 bln Public Sector Banks 4.36 bln Private Sector Banks 1.22 bln Mutual Funds -6.22 bln Others 3.88 bln Primary Dealers -4.71 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 8 bids for 10.26 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 4 bids for 8.74 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 169.75 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)