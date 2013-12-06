GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets steadied on Friday as Japanese shares recouped early losses, though investors were pensive ahead of jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus. * The euro traded at five-week highs against the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having powered higher overnight after the European Central Bank gave no fresh indication that it would ease policy anytime soon. * Brent crude oil futures fell and U.S. crude oil futures gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday, narrowing the gap between the two benchmarks to a two-week low as positive U.S. economic data hinted at a resurgence of demand for oil in the world's largest consumer. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to three-month highs on Thursday after stronger-than-expected data on economic growth and the labor market data boosted views the Federal Reserve will soon pare its bond-buying program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,957.81 (up 1.2 pct) * NSE index 6,241.1 (up 1.3 pct) * Rupee 62.05/06 per dlr (62.36/37 per dlr) * New 10 year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.34 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.0/7.05 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will soon introduce cash-settled interest rate futures on 10-year government bonds and has also permitted exchanges to launch these derivatives in other smaller tenor securities in the future, it said on Thursday. * Voters may have handed India's ruling Congress party a crushing defeat in four states in the heartland while ending its majority in a remote northeastern state, exit polls showed on Wednesday, in a final test of popularity before the 2014 national election. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to sell 150 bln rupees of government bonds. * India market regulator likely to announce insider trading rules. * India's foreign investment regulator to consider Vodafone's $1.6 bln unit stake buy proposal. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * State-owned Bank of India has mandated six to seven banks on its first offering of Basel III-compliant Tier 1 US dollar-denominated bonds. Barclays, BNP Paribas, RBS and Standard Chartered are among the mandated banks, said sources aware of the situation. (IFR) * Also on the offshore front, Oil India has sent out request for proposals for a U.S. dollar bond offering, expected some time next year, a banker with the knowledge of the deal told IFR. On September 20, Moody's assigned a first-time Baa2 rating, with a stable outlook, to the state-owned upstream oil and gas company. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.04-09 62.11 62.20 62.01 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 5* $186.47 mln Month-to-date** $357.79 mln Year-to-date** $17.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.78 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 4 -$125.84 mln Month-to-date $109.69 mln Year-to-date -$8.78 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 5 Foreign Banks -9.20 bln Public Sector Banks 8.79 bln Private Sector Banks -3.72 bln Mutual Funds -3.31 bln Others 5.54 bln Primary Dealers 1.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 12 bids for 80.62 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. It had accepted all 4 bids for 12.49 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 140.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)